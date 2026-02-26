AgeWell Medicine Expands Longevity-Focused Care with GetHairMD Hair Restoration Program

Dr. Frank Dos Santos

BEDMINSTER, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AgeWell Medicine & Aesthetics has partnered with GetHairMD to introduce physician-directed, non-invasive hair restoration as part of its longevity and regenerative care offerings, led by co-owners and providers Dr. Frank Dos Santos, DO, and Tara Hibbett, MPAS, PA-C.The expansion comes as hair loss has become one of the most frequently discussed concerns in wellness and anti-aging practices nationwide, affecting more than 80 million Americans. Women now represent one of the fastest-growing groups seeking treatment, driving demand for effective options that improve confidence and appearance without needles, surgery, or downtime.“Hair loss comes up frequently in conversations about wellness, confidence, and aging,” said Dr. Frank Dos Santos. “What appealed to us about GetHairMD is that it offers a non-invasive, physician-directed program that fits seamlessly into how we already care for patients, without introducing needles, surgery, or downtime.”AgeWell Medicine was founded by Dr. Dos Santos and Tara Hibbett, MPAS, PA-C, both nationally board-certified with advanced training in regenerative aesthetics, hormone replacement therapy, and PRP and exosome-based hair restoration. Together, they have built a practice centered on functional medicine, anti-aging care, and precision-driven aesthetics.The practice offers a broad range of services designed to support long-term health, vitality, and elevated self image, including wellness optimization, hormone therapy, peptide therapy, regenerative aesthetics, and medical-grade skincare. Adding hair restoration represents a natural extension of that philosophy, addressing an issue that often intersects with hormonal balance, inflammation, and aging.The GetHairMD program is delivered as a full turnkey, out-of-the-box system designed to integrate easily into established practices. It includes a complete suite of diagnostics using AI-powered analysis, in-clinic treatment protocols, at-home solutions, staff training, and ongoing operational and marketing support. Treatments can be administered by trained clinical staff under physician supervision, allowing practices to expand services without placing additional demands on provider schedules.This structure enables AgeWell Medicine to offer hair restoration as a distinct service line while maintaining focus on its core mission of comprehensive, patient-centered care. For patients, this means access to a structured program that addresses hair loss through multiple biological pathways simultaneously, rather than relying on a single treatment.Demand for hair restoration continues to grow alongside the broader wellness and aesthetics market, which now represents billions in annual patient spending. Women, in particular, are increasingly seeking options that improve hair density and quality without invasive procedures or recovery time. GetHairMD’s non-invasive, non-surgical approach aligns closely with these expectations.As part of the GetHairMD network, AgeWell Medicine receives exclusive territory rights, ensuring patients receive consistent, physician-led care while protecting the program’s long-term value in the local market.“Practices like AgeWell Medicine demonstrate how hair restoration fits into modern medicine,” said Trace Herchman, President of GetHairMD. “Dr. Dos Santos and Tara Hibbett have built a practice centered on longevity, regenerative care, and patient education. Our role is to empower providers like them with a complete system, from diagnostics and training to operational support, so they can expand services in a way that feels intentional and sustainable.”The addition of GetHairMD strengthens AgeWell Medicine’s ability to meet growing patient demand while staying aligned with its holistic, forward-looking approach to health and aesthetics.---About AgeWell Medicine & AestheticsAgeWell Medicine & Aesthetics is a functional and regenerative aesthetic medicine practice dedicated to helping patients optimize health, vitality, and appearance. Led by co-owners and providers Dr. Frank Dos Santos, DO, and Tara Hibbett, MPAS, PA-C, the practice offers a wide range of wellness, anti-aging, and aesthetic services designed to support long-term well-being through personalized care.For more information, visit www.agewellmedicine.com About GetHairMDGetHairMD is a physician-directed network specializing in all forms and causes of hair loss. The company offers a multimodal approach that combines advanced diagnostics, doctor-supervised in-clinic treatments, and at-home products to achieve optimal hair restoration results, with a success rate exceeding 90 percent. GetHairMD has grown to more than 80 locations nationwide.For more information, visit www.gethairmd.com

