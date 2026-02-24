Covalent Resource Group named one of Michigan’s 50 Companies to Watch by Michigan Celebrates Small Business

Covalent Resource Group wins MCSB Award Ann Teschendorf CEO Covalent Resource Group

Local business to be honored with 2026 statewide award on April 22

Being named one of Michigan’s 50 Companies to Watch reflects what happens when a team stays relentlessly focused on doing the right work, for the right clients, in the right way.” — Ann Teschendorf

MT. CLEMENS, MI, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Covalent Resource Group has been recognized as a 2026 awardee for the Michigan 50 Companies to Watch Award, presented by Michigan Celebrates Small Business. Covalent Resource Group will be acknowledged onstage at an awards ceremony during the 22nd annual Michigan Celebrates Small Business Gala on April 22, 2026.“Every day, small businesses across Michigan rise to meet challenges with courage and determination, and these honorees exemplify that spirit,” said Brian Calley, President and CEO of the Small Business Association of Michigan. “Through their vision, perseverance, and leadership, they are strengthening Michigan’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and making a lasting difference in their communities. I’m honored to celebrate their achievements and the impact they continue to create.”The Michigan 50 Companies to Watch award recognizes companies that are high potential, second-stage companies in Michigan. Companies nominated for the award must be second-stage companies, defined as having six to 99 full-time-equivalent employees and generating $750,000 to $50 million in annual revenue or working capital. Additionally, the companies must be privately held and headquartered in Michigan.“Being named one of Michigan’s 50 Companies to Watch reflects what happens when a team stays relentlessly focused on doing the right work, for the right clients, in the right way,” said Ann Teschendorf, Founder and CEO of Covalent Resource Group. “The strongest companies scale deliberately and set the standard for those around them. Leadership requires investing in the success of the businesses and communities that make that success possible. That conviction defines Covalent Resource Group.”Judges from economic and entrepreneurship development organizations across the state annually select the winners based on demonstration of intent and capacity to grow based on the following:● Employee or sales growth● Sustainable competitive advantage● Other notable factors that showcase the company's successIn addition to a competitive landscape for this award, the businesses who are selected by the judges go through a rigorous due diligence process prior to the final decision.The celebration begins with the Small Business Summit and VIP reception on Tuesday, April 21st, with a Capitol Day and black-tie awards gala on Wednesday, April 22nd. Additional information and ticket information can be found at https://michigancelebrates.org # # #About Michigan Celebrates Small Business:The Small Business Association of Michigan (SBAM) Foundation is the managing partner of MCSB, under the direction of an advisory committee. The advisory committee includes the Edward Lowe Foundation, Kinexus Group, Michigan Black Business Alliance, Michigan Small Business Development Center, Michigan Rehabilitation Services, National Veteran Business Development Council, Small Business Association of Michigan and West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.About Covalent Resource Group:Covalent Resource Group is a top software development, agile coaching, and professional services provider specializing in UI/UX and rapid prototyping. Backed by an exceptional engineering staff focused on listening to customer ideas and bringing them to life through collaboration, delivery, and budget management. Since 2017, Covalent Resource Group has used innovation and tenacity to craft the perfect solution for every customer. For more information about Covalent Resource Group, visit www.covalentrg.com

