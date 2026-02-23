Cell Free RNA Diagnostics Market Size Forecast to USD 204.5 Million by 2035 - Analysis by Transparency Market Research

Cell Free RNA Diagnostics Market Size 2026

Cell Free RNA Diagnostics Market to Hit USD 204.5 Million by 2035 at 14.5% CAGR Amid Growing Adoption of Liquid Biopsy and Precision Medicine – TMR

Cell Free RNA Diagnostics Market Valued at USD 46.1 Million in 2024, Set to Reach USD 204.5 Million by 2035 Driven by Rising Demand for Early Disease Detection” — Latest Report by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cell Free RNA Diagnostics Market Outlook 2035The global cell free RNA diagnostics market was valued at US$ 46.1 million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 204.5 million by 2035, expanding at a robust CAGR of 14.5% from 2025 to 2035. Market growth is driven by rising demand for non-invasive diagnostic methods, advancements in liquid biopsy technologies, and increasing prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases.👉 Get your sample market research report copy now for Cell Free RNA Diagnostics Market @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=86866 Market OverviewCell free RNA (cfRNA) diagnostics involves the detection and analysis of RNA fragments circulating in blood plasma or other body fluids. These biomarkers provide valuable insights for early disease detection, prognosis, treatment monitoring, and personalized medicine applications.The growing adoption of liquid biopsy techniques is enabling non-invasive testing for cancer, prenatal screening, and organ transplant monitoring. Technological advancements in next-generation sequencing (NGS), microfluidics, and bioinformatics are further enhancing sensitivity, specificity, and clinical utility of cfRNA-based diagnostics.Increasing healthcare expenditure, rising awareness of early detection benefits, and regulatory approvals of cfRNA-based tests are fueling global market expansion.Analysts’ Viewpoint on the Global Cell Free RNA Diagnostics MarketAnalysts observe strong growth prospects due to the shift toward minimally invasive diagnostics and precision medicine. Rising investment in genomics research, integration of artificial intelligence for data analysis, and increasing clinical adoption are driving market momentum.North America leads the market with high research activity, established healthcare infrastructure, and favorable reimbursement policies. Asia Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth due to increasing cancer prevalence, expanding diagnostic infrastructure, and growing adoption of advanced technologies.Analysis of Key Players in the Cell Free RNA Diagnostics MarketThe market is highly competitive, with companies focusing on innovation, strategic collaborations, and clinical validation studies. Key players are advancing platforms that improve sensitivity, reduce turnaround time, and expand applications across oncology, prenatal care, and transplant medicine.Leading companies include:• Agilent Technologies, Inc.• AMS Biotechnology (Europe) Ltd.• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.• BioVision, Inc.• Canopy Biosciences, LLC• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.• Geneaid Biotech Ltd.• Illumina, Inc.• QIAGEN N.V.• Lexogen GmbH• LGC Biosearch Technologies• Merck KGaA• New England Biolabs, Inc.• Norgen Biotek Corp.• Omega Bio-Tek, Inc.• PerkinElmer, Inc.• Other Prominent PlayersThese companies are strengthening their position through R&D, strategic acquisitions, partnerships with hospitals and research institutions, and global expansion.👉 Discuss Implications for Your Industry Request Sample Research Report PDF@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=86866 Recent Key Developments in Cell Free RNA Diagnostics• January 2025: Flomics Biotech reported a multi-cancer screening test combining cfRNA, NGS, and AI, achieving ~92% AUC and ~83% sensitivity at 90% specificity for five major cancers, and ~80% sensitivity for Stage I cancers.• May 2025: A study published in Genome Biology introduced cfPeak, a method leveraging machine learning and statistical modeling to detect fragmented cfRNA signals with clinical applications.• September 2024: Cornell University–led collaboration demonstrated that cfRNA analysis from blood, combined with machine-learning models, can enhance early detection of pediatric inflammatory conditions.Key Player Strategies🧬 Technological InnovationDeveloping ultra-sensitive sequencing platforms and multiplex cfRNA assays.🏥 Clinical PartnershipsCollaborations with hospitals, cancer centers, and research institutions to validate clinical utility.🌍 Geographic ExpansionTargeting emerging markets in Asia Pacific and Latin America.📈 Product DiversificationOffering comprehensive solutions including diagnostic kits, services, and software analytics.Challenges• High cost of advanced cfRNA tests• Regulatory approval hurdles across multiple regions• Limited awareness among healthcare providers• Technical challenges in RNA isolation and stabilityOpportunities💉 Oncology ApplicationsEarly detection, therapy monitoring, and relapse prediction for various cancers.👶 Prenatal & Maternal HealthNon-invasive screening for fetal abnormalities and pregnancy monitoring.🧠 Chronic & Rare DiseasesExpanding cfRNA applications beyond oncology for personalized medicine.🌐 Integration with AI & BioinformaticsEnhancing predictive accuracy and clinical decision-making.🏥 Rising Adoption of Liquid BiopsiesShift from invasive tissue biopsies to minimally invasive diagnostics.Market Segmentation➤ By Application• Oncology• Prenatal & Maternal Health• Transplant Monitoring• Others➤ By Product Type• Diagnostic Kits• Services• Analytical Software & Platforms➤ By End User• Hospitals & Clinics• Diagnostic Laboratories• Research Institutes➤ By Region• North America – Dominant due to advanced diagnostics infrastructure• Europe – High adoption of liquid biopsy technologies• Asia Pacific – Fastest-growing region with expanding healthcare investments• Latin America• Middle East & AfricaWhy Invest in the Cell Free RNA Diagnostics Market Outlook 2035✅ Long-term forecast till 2035 with detailed market analytics✅ Competitive profiling of leading global manufacturers✅ Insights on technological advancements and liquid biopsy trends✅ Regional analysis to identify high-growth opportunities✅ Evaluation of clinical adoption and emerging applications👉 To buy this comprehensive market research report, click here to inquire@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=86866<ype=S FAQs1. What is the projected cell free RNA diagnostics market size by 2035?The market is expected to reach US$ 204.5 million by 2035.2. What is the CAGR from 2025–2035?The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5%.3. Which application dominates the market?Oncology applications hold the largest share due to rising cancer prevalence.4. Which region leads the market?North America dominates due to advanced diagnostics infrastructure and favorable reimbursement.5. What are key market trends?Integration with AI, liquid biopsy adoption, multi-cancer detection panels, and expansion into emerging markets are shaping growth.More Trending Research Reports-➤ Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/automated-nucleic-acid-extraction-market.html ➤ Endovascular Treatment Devices Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/endovascular-treatment-devices-market.html About Us Transparency Market ResearchTransparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.Contact UsTransparency Market Research Inc.CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,1000 N. West Street,Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USATel: +1-518-618-1030USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com Blog: https://tmrblog.com Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.