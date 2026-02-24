GetHairMD Welcomes Dermatology Leader Dr. Michael Gold to Expand Hair Restoration Services in Nashville

Dr. Michael Gold

Gold Skin Care Center integrates non-invasive hair restoration to broaden treatment candidacy and complement surgical care

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GetHairMD announces a strategic partnership with Dr. Michael Gold, founder and medical director of Gold Skin Care Center and The Global Hair Center for Hair Restoration, to bring advanced, non-invasive hair-restoration programs to the Nashville community.Dr. Gold is a board-certified dermatologist and dermatologic surgeon with more than three decades of clinical, surgical, and research experience. He leads one of Nashville’s most respected dermatology practices and is internationally recognized for his work in clinical research, innovative treatment development, and professional education.“Hair loss is something I see affecting patients across all ages and backgrounds, and until recently, our options were limited for people who wanted effective results without surgery or downtime,” said Dr. Gold. “GetHairMD expands what we can offer by combining advanced diagnostics with personalized, non-invasive treatment plans that are grounded in real clinical data. I’m also fortunate to work alongside an outstanding team of physician assistants, nurse practitioners, and aestheticians who provide the highest level of medical dermatology and aesthetic care to the Nashville community, and this partnership strengthens what we are able to deliver together.”Dr. Gold has dedicated his career to advancing dermatologic science and patient care. He founded the Tennessee Clinical Research Center, oversees multiple facets of medical and cosmetic dermatology, and regularly presents research at national and international dermatology meetings. He has authored hundreds of scientific articles and textbook chapters, and serves in editorial leadership roles for major dermatology publications. He also helped establish and continues to lead internationally recognized professional symposia and organizations in dermatologic surgery and aesthetic medicine.The partnership means patients at Gold Skin Care Center will now have access to GetHairMD’s physician-directed, non-invasive hair restoration programs. These programs use personalized diagnostic evaluations and combination-therapy protocols to address hair loss without surgery or downtime, opening treatment options for individuals who previously had limited options. Patients interested in surgical hair restoration can also begin with GetHairMD to assess response to non-invasive care, and incorporate it post-procedure to optimize and maintain results.“Dr. Gold is one of the most respected voices in dermatology and hair restoration, and it is truly an honor to welcome him into the GetHairMD network,” said Trace Herchman, President of GetHairMD. His decades of clinical leadership, research contributions, and commitment to evidence-based medicine set a standard that few in our field can match. Partnering with a physician of Dr. Gold’s caliber reinforces the level of excellence we expect across our network and strengthens our ability to deliver thoughtful, physician-led hair restoration care to patients nationwide.”With Dr. Gold’s addition, GetHairMD further solidifies its commitment to partnering with industry leaders who shape the future of dermatology and hair restoration. The collaboration creates a comprehensive, end-to-end treatment model in Nashville that allows patients to access non-invasive care, surgical expertise, and long-term treatment strategies within a single, trusted practice.---About Gold Skin Care Center and The Global Hair Center for Hair RestorationGold Skin Care Center, founded by Dr. Michael Gold, is a leading dermatology practice in Nashville offering medical, cosmetic, and surgical dermatology services. The Global Hair Center for Hair Restoration provides advanced restoration solutions tailored to individual patient needs, combining clinical expertise with innovative treatment options.For more information, visit www.goldskincare.com About GetHairMDGetHairMD is a physician-directed hair restoration network that delivers personalized, multimodal treatment programs guided by advanced diagnostic tools. With more than 80 locations nationwide, GetHairMD focuses on comprehensive, non-invasive approaches to hair loss, designed to improve outcomes and broaden treatment accessibility.For more information, visit www.gethairmd.com

