Virtue Asset Management's Robert Finley Honors Barrington Business Leaders at Chamber Awards Celebration

2026 Board Chair recognizes local organizations at Annual Dinner Celebration

Our Chamber Business Award recipients exemplify the dedication, leadership, and service that strengthen the Barrington business community.” — Robert Finley

BARRINGTON, IL, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Robert Finley, founder and principal of Virtue Asset Management, presided over the Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce (BACC) Annual Dinner Celebration on January 29 as the organization's 2026 Board Chair. The event, held at Avante Banquets & Conference Center, brought together nearly 200 business and community leaders to recognize outstanding contributions to the Barrington area.In his role as Board Chair, Finley announced the 2025 Annual Business Awards, honoring three local organizations for their dedication to the community."Our Chamber Business Award recipients exemplify the dedication, leadership, and service that strengthen the Barrington business community," Finley said. "Our award recipients play a vital role in making the Barrington area a great place to live, work, and grow."The 2025 award recipients were:- Community Partner Award: Barrington Area Volunteer Connection (BAVC), recognized for engaging over 2,100 area residents in community service and supporting more than 100 local nonprofit organizations during its five years of operation.- Business Excellence Award: The Greggory, honored for its commitment to exceptional service and quality. The restaurant was recently ranked No. 33 on Robb Report's list of the 50 Best Steak Restaurants in North America.- Innovator of the Year Award: The Catlow 1927 Foundation, recognized for its work to restore the historic Catlow Theatre, originally designed by Alfonso Iannelli, a protégé of Frank Lloyd Wright.The Annual Business Awards reflect the Chamber's commitment to recognizing organizations that contribute to the vitality of the Barrington area. As Board Chair, Finley brings that same commitment to his work at Virtue Asset Management, where he has served families and business owners as a financial advisor in Barrington since founding the firm in 2016.The firm provides financial planning in Barrington and the greater Chicago area, with additional offices in Chicago, Oak Park, and Glenview. Virtue Asset Management operates as a fee-only fiduciary for advisory clients.For more information, visit virtueam.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.