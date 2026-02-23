Structured Note Investors Recover Millions in FINRA Arbitration: Investors Encouraged to Explore Legal Options

Contact the Law Firm of KlaymanToskes for a Free and Confidential Consultation to Discuss Pursuing a Potential Recovery of Your Structured Note Losses

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- National investment loss and securities law firm KlaymanToskes announces that investors nationwide continue to obtain substantial recoveries in claims involving structured notes and structured products . Investors who suffered significant losses in structured notes or other complex structured products are encouraged to contact KlaymanToskes immediately at 888-997-9956 for a free and confidential consultation to discuss potential recovery options.In a recent arbitration decision administered by FINRA, a three-person panel ordered Fidelity Brokerage Services to pay nearly $1.29 million in compensatory damages to two groups of investors. The customer's claims, (Case No. 24-00571) involved allegations of negligence and breach of fiduciary duty related to investments in structured products and notes. One group of investors was awarded $843,000, while another group recovered $445,000.These recent awards reflect a broader trend of successful investor claims involving structured note strategies. Structured notes are complex financial instruments typically tied to the performance of underlying assets such as individual stocks or indexes like the S&P 500. While often marketed as offering downside protection, these products frequently cap investor gains and may expose investors to significant risks, particularly during periods of market volatility.Investors who suffered significant losses in structured notes or structured products due to the recommendations of their brokerage firm or financial advisor are encouraged to contact attorney Lawrence L. Klayman at (888) 997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com for a free and confidential consultation to discuss potential recovery options.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $600 million in Securities Litigation and FINRA Arbitration matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, Nebraska, New York, and Puerto Rico.DisclaimerAttorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.Contact

