Rare 1830 copy of The Book of Mormon soars to a record $250,000 in University Archives' $1.2 million online auction

First edition copy of Joseph Smith, Jr.’s “The Book of Mormon…..” (Palmyra: Printed by E.B. Grandin, 1830), with ownership signatures on the free front endpaper. ($250,000) First edition limited edition copy of Ed. Paul Arthur Schilpp’s “Albert Einstein: Philosopher-Scientist” (Evanston: The Library of Living Philosophers, 1949), signed and dated ($20,000) Thomas Jefferson (as Secretary of State) signed copy of a foundational congressional act from March 2, 1791, part of the Bank Bill of 1791 establishing the First Bank of the United States. ($40,000+) Yousuf Karsh original photographic print of all three Apollo 11 astronauts, signed by all three and dedicated to the photographer, “With the Best Wishes of Apollo 11.” Also signed by Karsh. ($30,000) This iconic portrait of Winston Churchill, estimated at $1,800–$2,500, brought $8,750, reflecting continued robust demand for museum-quality vintage photography.

WILTON, CT, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- University Archives realized nearly $1.2 million in its February 18, 2026 auction, highlighted by a record-breaking $250,000 sale of a first edition of The Book of Mormon (1830). All prices include a 25 percent buyer’s premium.The result surpassed the prior auction record of $240,000 for the title, firmly establishing a new benchmark for this foundational work of American religious history.The buyer, Adam Fleischer of Fleischer's Auctions, disclosed that he purchased the volume for his personal collection, not for resale at present.“While we are mostly known as the top auctioneer of rare manuscripts, we have increasingly risen in the rare book space as evidenced by the sale of The Book of Mormon and other items,” said John Reznikoff, President of University Archives.Beyond the headline record, the sale demonstrated strength across multiple collecting categories:• A signed book by Albert Einstein, estimated at $8,000–$10,000, achieved $20,000.• A signed Act of Congress by Thomas Jefferson , estimated at $10,000–$15,000, realized over $40,000.• An Apollo 11 crew-signed photograph from the Karsh estate, estimated at $3,000–$4,000, soared to $30,000.The auction also performed strongly in fine photography, featuring the first offerings from the estate of celebrated portrait photographer Yousuf Karsh.An iconic portrait of Winston Churchill, estimated at $1,800–$2,500, brought $8,750, reflecting continued robust demand for museum-quality vintage photography.Additional works from the Karsh estate will be offered in upcoming University Archives auctions.University Archives is internationally recognized for its expertise in rare manuscripts, presidential material, historical relics, autographs, and increasingly, rare books and photography. The February 18 sale further underscores the company’s expanding presence across multiple high-level collecting categories.University Archives has become world-renowned as a go-to source for rare items of this kind. It is actively seeking quality material for future auctions, presenting a rare opportunity for sellers.Anyone who has a single item or a collection that may be a fit for a future University Archives auction may call John Reznikoff at 203-454-0111; or email him at john@universityarchives.com.University Archives was founded in 1979, as a division of University Stamp Company, by John Reznikoff, who started collecting stamps and coins in 1968, while in the third grade. Industry-wide, Reznikoff is considered the leading authenticity expert for manuscripts and documents. He consults with law enforcement, dealers, auction houses and both major authentication companies.University Archives is located at 88 Danbury Road (Suite #2A) in Wilton, Conn. To learn more about University Archives, please visit www.UniversityArchives.com # # # #

