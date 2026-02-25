HealthCred Announces Expansion of NO-Cost Inmate Health Coverage Model Across Multiple States

HealthCred Announces Expansion of No-Cost Inmate Healthcare Coverage Model Across Multiple States Saving Counties millions of Dollars

FORT WALTON BEACH FL, FL, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 3 years ago Technology Guru Chad R. Laboy and his brother Nolan Weeks who is a former Jail Administrator, and Roberto Carlos Torres co-founded and created what is fast becoming a 21st Century way of providing health coverage to Inmates. By using technology, they created HealthCred , the Premiere Inmate Health Insurance coverage for Inmates. www.healthcred.com Jails across the states of Florida, Alabama & Georgia are already saving millions of dollars by having their inmate’s health coverage through HealthCred.HealthCred is at no cost to the counties/jails that use their service for their inmates, and zero cost to the inmates.Laboy says “We make this free to jails and counties to show our support for Law Enforcement and to do our part in making our communities a safer place to live.”Laboy says, “ HealthCred is a corrections-focused coverage access provider built specifically for jail operations. We help individuals activate affordable health coverage, thru qualified plans-during custody and maintain continuity of care after release.”Weeks says, “Our mission is to reduce uncompensated medical costs for facilities and support safer, more stable reentry that benefits public health and community outcomes.”HealthCred is the industry leader in correctional healthcare enrollment because we don’t just deploy technology - we work directly with our clients every step of the way.Laboy also stated “By combining operational expertise, direct client support, and a service model built on availability - not ticket queues, our reliable, corrections-ready training works and our method is the future.”HealthCred is purpose built for corrections, with an exclusive focus on helping facilities activate affordable coverage for eligible individuals, becauseHealthCred works only in correctional environments, that are optimized for jail and prison operations.HealthCred helps correctional facilities reduce uncompensated medical costs by enabling eligible individuals to activate healthcare in their name. This can offset facility funded expenses for covered services, including pharmacy benefits, helping jails and prisons preserve budget for core operations. HealthCred provides the technology and hardware at no cost to the facility.HealthCred goes beyond coverage activation, it supports continuity of care through reentry, HelthCred helps eligible individuals maintain coverage after release and provides practical tools that make next steps clear, supporting a more stable transition back to the community.HealthCred is the trusted partner for correctional facilities seeking to provide high quality health coverage, achieve significant cost savings, and support the successful reentry of inmates into the community.Major Dawn McKinley, Jail Director for Bradford County Florida said“I can’t say enough great things about our new partnership with Healthcred and their staff. My first conversation with them was June 26th. I expressed myinterest in getting started right away. With their help we were able to get every presentenced inmate entered into the system for processing by Monday, July 1st, we had all but three inmates “qualified”. This means each of these presentenced individuals now have active health care coverage. This program has not only given us the tools to reach some of our re-entry goals in helping people return to the community better than they came into our facility but, also saving our medical budget tremendously!!”Laboy and Weeks said “We are looking to expand in Mississippi, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Wyoming, Texas, South Carolina, and South Dakota. This growth reflects the trust facilities place in our model, and we are committed to scaling responsibly while maintaining high-quality implementation and support.”ABOUT CHAD LABOYChad R. LaBoy is the President & Founder of HealthCred, bringing a strong background in business and technology to the corrections healthcare industry. With expertise in streamlining operations, optimizing technology, and driving innovation, Chad has built HealthCred into a trusted leader in inmate healthcare solutions. His strategic vision ensures seamless integration, cost savings for facilities, and expanded healthcare access for inmates nationwide.ABOUT NOLAN WEEKSNolan S. Weeks is the Executive Vice President, Co-Founder, and Head of Implementation at HealthCred. With 20 years of experience in Florida Law Enforcement & Corrections, he is a retired Jail Administrator from the Okaloosa County Department of Corrections. Nolan brings firsthand expertise in jail operations, inmate healthcare, and cost-saving strategies, ensuring seamless implementation of HealthCred’s solutions. His deep understanding of correctional systems allows him to bridge the gap between facility needs and healthcare access, optimizing efficiency and reducing costs for jails.ABOUT ROBERTO CARLOS TORRESRoberto Carlos Torres is a Co-Founder and Executive of Insurance Services and Business Development for HealthCred. His Leadership in helping to transform healthcare access for individuals reentering society after incarceration has been very valuable to the success of HealthCred.ABOUT HEALTHCREDHealthCred is a corrections-focused coverage access provider built specifically for jail and prison operations. We help eligible individuals activate affordable health coverage—often including ACA-qualified plans—during custody and maintain continuity of care after release. Our mission is to reduce uncompensated medical costs for facilities and support safer, more stable reentry that benefits public health and community outcomes.

