Nautir Launches as the First Dating App Built Exclusively for Cruise Ship Passengers

New app lets singles and couples match with fellow passengers before boarding, with chats that auto-close 48 hours after the cruise ends

Every successful cruise starts with the people you meet. We built Nautir because the best part of a cruise is the connections you make, and that should not be left to chance." — Miguel Trinidad, Founder of Nautir

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nautir , the first dating app designed specifically for cruise ship passengers, is now available on iOS and Android. Unlike traditional dating apps, Nautir connects users only with people confirmed on the same sailing, letting them match before they even step on the ship.With over 35 million passengers expected to cruise in 2026, meeting people onboard has remained surprisingly analog. Cruise forums like Cruise Critic Roll Calls have long served as makeshift social networks for upcoming sailings. Nautir replaces that with a purpose-built experience: browse profiles of fellow passengers, match before boarding, and start conversations that are designed to lead to real-life meetups on the ship.Users join their specific sailing and immediately see other passengers. The app supports solo travelers, couples (via Double Date mode with partner linking), and offers preference matching across orientations and relationship styles. Chats automatically close 48 hours after the cruise ends, keeping the experience tied to the voyage rather than becoming another endless messaging app.Since its January 2026 launch, Nautir has seen over 600 downloads across iOS and Android, with early adoption concentrated on spring break and adults-only cruise sailings. The app is free to download, with a Premium tier offering features like multi-sailing support, profile boosts, and verified badges.Every successful cruise starts with the people you meet, said Miguel Trinidad, founder of Nautir. We built Nautir because the best part of a cruise is the connections you make, and that should not be left to chance.Nautir is available now on the App Store and Google Play . For more information, visit nautir.com.

