Ecowaste Solutions Partners with City of Trinity for Residential and Commercial Waste Services

Ecowaste Solutions is proud to partner with the City of Trinity City of Trinity partners with Ecowaste Solutions with waste service that began in March 2026

10-Year Agreement Brings Modern Equipment and Simplified Operations to East Texas Community

COPPELL, TX, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ecowaste Solutions , a regional waste management company operating across nine states, announced today a 10-year partnership with the City of Trinity to provide residential and commercial waste collection services for the East Texas community — marking the company's first municipal contract award under the Ecowaste brand.The agreement modernizes Trinity's waste services through an outside vendor model designed to ensure reliable, efficient collection while simplifying municipal operations. Service began March 1, with new industry-grade wheeled carts delivered to residents the week of Feb. 24. Trinity businesses have received brand-new containers and service equipment, including a new truck dedicated to the community.Located 80 miles north of Houston in Trinity County, the city has partnered with Ecowaste to maintain consistent service while upgrading infrastructure and operational support for the community."We're making a change behind the scenes that's all about better service for our residents and businesses," said City Manager Tracy Hutto. "Trash collection is now provided by an outside vendor to help ensure reliable and efficient service for our community. Collection days remain the same unless otherwise noted. Thank you for your cooperation as we make this smooth transition—and for helping keep our community clean.""We're proud to partner with the City of Trinity on this 10-year agreement — our first municipal contract win as Ecowaste Solutions," said Chief Executive Officer Dustin Reynolds. "This partnership represents what we're building: long-term commitments to communities backed by modern equipment, reliable service, and a team that shows up.""Trinity residents are seeing new, industry-grade wheeled carts that make collection easier and more consistent, and local businesses have received brand-new containers supported by new service equipment," Reynolds added. "We're here for the long haul — committed to serving this community with the same reliability Trinity residents expect. Our team is excited to partner with this fantastic municipality."Ecowaste serves municipalities and private customers across Texas and throughout the South with residential, commercial and roll-off waste collection and recycling services. The 10-year Trinity contract reflects the company's commitment to long-term community partnerships built on operational reliability and responsive service.

