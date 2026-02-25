Epic Courts, a Division of Epic Turf Group, Announces Acquisition & Strategic Partnership of Jorddan Myrick Hoops

This Partnership will Launch an Elite Basketball Training Facility in Holland MI & Target Selling Multi-Sport Court Systems Across Michigan & Illinois

HOLLAND, MI, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Epic Courts, a division of Epic Turf Group, a Michigan-based leader in premium basketball court systems and performance-driven training environments, today announced an acquisition and strategic partnership with Jorddan Myrick Hoops to expand elite basketball training, development, and multi-sport court systems throughout Michigan and Illinois, including basketball, pickleball, and multi-sport systems.As part of this partnership, Jorddan Myrick will lead Epic Courts’ basketball training and development division as Lead Trainer (JMH) and Business Development Manager (ETG), a new role for Epic Turf Group’s team focused on brand awareness, community engagement, networking, and marketing initiatives to drive all the Epic Family of brands forward, operating out of the Epic Courts Holland, Michigan gym and showroom.JMH will focus on elite basketball skills training for athletes of all ages, from youth fundamentals to high-level high school and advanced player development.“This partnership is about more than just training,” said Myrick. “It’s about building complete basketball players and creating an environment where athletes can truly maximize their potential.” Connor Sweeney, Owner and CEO of Epic Turf Group—which owns and operates Epic Courts, Epic Turf, and Epic Golf Sims—will oversee all court system design, installation, and infrastructure for the Epic Courts brand. Sweeney will also lead the future development of Epic Courts’ NIL and PBA-focused initiatives, designed to help youth, middle, and high school athletes build their personal brands and responsibly capitalize on Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities.“This is a long-term strategy for our courts brand,” said Sweeney. “By combining Jorddan's training at an elite facility, and fostering ball in greater west Michigan, we’re creating a platform, community, & family that supports athletes on and off the court. I’m excited to assist Jorddan in taking what he has already built to the next level, while also helping young men and women across West Michigan achieve their maximum potential through massive action in the sport we all love.”This partnership brings together two graduates of West Ottawa High School, united by a shared commitment to reinvesting in their community and elevating the next generation of athletes. Their goal is to make West Michigan a hotspot for talent and development while creating a scalable model to duplicate and elevate other trainers, in multiple more cities & communitiesElite basketball skills training for all ages • Custom and professional-grade basketball, pickleball, and multi-sport courts, hoops, nets, etc • Performance-focused training environments • Future NIL education, branding, and athlete development initiatives.This announcement marks a significant milestone for Epic Turf Group as a whole, and more specifically its Epic Courts division, as it continues to integrate training, infrastructure, and athlete development into a unified ecosystem for basketball excellence.

Meet Jorddan Myrick: The common denominator of the Mr. and Miss Basketball winners

