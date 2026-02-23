NGMEDICAL REPORTS SUCCESSFUL 2025 AND SALES MILESTONE FOR MOVE®-C

NGMedical BEE 3D Ti-Cage

NGMedical GmbH, a leading innovator in spinal motion preservation technology, reports significant growth in 2025

NONNWEILER, SAARLAND, GERMANY, February 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NGMedical reports another year of double-digit growth. In 2025 revenue grew 43 % above the previous year after 90 % growth in 2024. The biggest contribution to the successful development is MOVE®-C, the first and only articulating viscoelastic artificial disc. MOVE®-C sales grew by 60 % in 2025 above 2024.

In 2025 NGMedical could expand the sales network to 25 countries with product approvals amongst others in the USA, Australia and Mexico. MOVE®-C exceeded the significant milestone of 5,000 implants with excellent, up to 6 years, clinical results.

"With our focus on motion preservation and next generation implants like MOVE®-C and MOVE®-P, we are able to continue double-digit growth year over year. Unique products and a great team as well as excellent partners allow us to achieve such a wonderful development.” said Peter Weiland, CEO at NGMedical.

In 2026 NGMedical will further expand its sales network worldwide and achieve product approvals in important markets like Brazil. MOVE®-C continues to be the growth driver.

For more information about the MOVE®-C prosthesis and the entire product portfolio, please visit our webpage https://ngmedical.de/en/.

About NGMedical

We are an owner-managed company specializing in the development of innovative spinal implants. Many years of experience, combined with a high degree of creativity, give us the impetus to significantly advance the development of spine surgery. Scientific research, intensive mechanical tests and clinical control are the basis a of great out-come.

NGMedical pushes the limits of motion preserving spine treatment. Our focus lays on motion preserving technologies like the unique MOVE®-C and the advanced lumbar concept of MOVE®-P and is completed by state-of-the-art fusion products. Market changing developments made in Germany.



