NEW YORK DEPARTMENT OF STATE AND LIVINGSTON COUNTY ANNOUNCE COMPLETION AND APPROVAL OF CONESUS LAKE WATERSHED MANAGEMENT PLAN UPDATE

New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley today announced the completion and approval of the Livingston County Conesus Lake Watershed Management Plan Update. The Plan updates a 2003 Conesus Lake Watershed Management Plan to incorporate new and emerging concerns as well as new technological best management practices to improve water quality and watershed health. The Updated plan was funded through a $100,000 grant from the Department of State’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Program (LWRP), which administers monies under the State’s Title 11 of the Environmental Protection Fund.

“Watershed health and water quality are essential elements of community livability and sustainability,” said New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley. “The plan is a major step forward for Livingston County’s economic, environmental and social sustainability and the well-being of the neighboring communities. This is one of many ways that the Department of State helps communities on their journey to become healthy, sustainable and resilient for current and future generations.”

The Updated Plan’s purpose is to continue protecting water quality in Conesus Lake and the surrounding watershed, building upon previous work, taking a collaborative approach to resolve shared issues. The Update aims to advance the Plan into the next phase. Current concerns in the watershed include HABs, nutrient loading, stormwater runoff, invasive species, and resiliency to flooding and storm events. Additionally, over 100 recommendations and projects were identified to address those challenges that support each of the eight (8) Plan goals.

This Livingston County Conesus Lake Watershed Management Plan Update aims at building upon various upgrades to incorporate new water quality and environmental issues as well as identifying current practices to address the watershed concerns. The commendations for green infrastructure practices included in the Management Plan were created through a partnership between Livingston County and the Conesus Lake Watershed Council and other collaborators through watershed advisory committee comprised of local officials, water quality professionals and members of the community.

Conesus Lake watershed is approximately 70 square miles, or 41,300 acres, and encompasses more than 18 streams that flow into the Lake. Of these, the three largest streams are North and South McMillan Creeks and Conesus Inlet. Municipalities partially within the watershed boundary include the Towns of Conesus, Geneseo, Groveland, Livonia, Sparta and Springwater and the Village of Livonia.

Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said,?“Investing in critical watersheds like Conesus Lake helps improve water quality, protects public health, and sustains New York’s natural environment. Thanks to Governor Kathy Hochul’s historic and continued investments to the Environmental Protection Fund, our partners at the Department of State are able to support watersheds through their Local Waterfront Revitalization Program to aid local community planning and enhance water quality statewide.”

Chairman of the Livingston County Board of Supervisors David LeFeber said, “The completion of the Conesus Lake Watershed Management Plan Update represents an important investment in the future of Livingston County. Protecting and improving the water quality of Conesus Lake is critical not only for our environment, but also to the quality of life for our residents, local businesses, and visitors.”

County Administrator for Livingston County Shannon Hillier said, “The successful update of the Conesus Lake Watershed Management Plan reflects the strength of collaboration across Livingston County. This effort brought together members of the Conesus Lake Watershed Council, Livingston County Planning Department, Livingston County Department of Health, Livingston County Water and Sewer Authority, Livingston County Soil and Water Conservation District, Conesus Lake Association, New York State Department of State, and numerous agencies, municipal, and community partners, all working together for a shared objective.

Chairman of the Conesus Lake Watershed Council, and Town Supervisor for the Town of Conesus, Don Wester said, “From the adoption of our first Watershed Management Plan in 2003 to the approval of this update in 2026, this has been a community-driven journey. During this time, the Conesus Lake Watershed Council has grown into a collaborative and enduring partnership. This Plan reflects the dedication, commitment, and pride of our watershed partners and the people that live and work here. This milestone is one we can all celebrate.”

President of the Conesus Lake Association Andy Ernst said, “Conesus Lake is a precious natural resource at the heart of our community. The Conesus Lake Association has been deeply committed to its protection for almost 100 years, playing an active role in the development and implementation of the original Watershed Management Plan in 2003 and now contributing to this 2025 Plan update. We are proud to join with Livingston County and our watershed partners in advancing this Plan. Together, we are all doing our part to ensure that Conesus Lake remains a vibrant and healthy resource for many generations to come.”

About the Local Waterfront Revitalization ProgramThe Local Waterfront Revitalization Program (LWRP) provides grants to communities to develop community-driven waterfront revitalization plans that cultivate a vision for their waterfront; identify projects to implement that vision; and provide coastal policies to guide future planning, development and infrastructure. LWRP also funds Watershed Management Plans (WMPs), which protect and restore water quality and watersheds as well as address watershed-wide resiliency. LWRP projects help communities expand public access to their waterfronts and protect the environment, while also boosting tourism, economic development and community resiliency.