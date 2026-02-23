Fourth community conversation on North Spokane Corridor scheduled Thursday, Feb. 26

SPOKANE – Public and active transportation users are invited to take part in the fourth session of community conversations surrounding the North Spokane Corridor’s final connection project. This fourth community meeting will continue with a focus on planning for community improvements in and around the Interstate 90 corridor.

The meeting will begin with a brief presentation, followed by a workshop where participants can learn more about concepts that can improve community connections and then provide comments, ask questions and share feedback. This fourth workshop in the series will focus on roundabouts at Altamont Street, kiosk locations along the Children of the Sun Trail, architectural feature prioritization and an abutment lighting update. People can attend in person or virtually (details below). Additional sessions are planned each month through April 2026.

To find more information about upcoming meetings and join in the conversation, visit the NSC Place website.

When: The presentation begins at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 26

Where: Frances Scott Elementary, Multipurpose Room, 3737 East Fifth Ave., Spokane

Virtual: People can attend virtually via Microsoft Teams.

Details: The doors open at 4:30 p.m. A brief presentation will kick off the meeting at 5 p.m., followed by the workshop. A light dinner with refreshments will be served, and a children’s activity area will be available, though there will not be a supervisor for the area.

Free Wi-Fi access

Free Wi-Fi access is available at these locations for people who wish to participate virtually via Microsoft Teams: