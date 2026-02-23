SuperCom Secures Louisiana Electronic Monitoring Contract, Expands U.S. Presence to 16th New State

The agreement marks SuperCom's entry into its 16th new U.S. state and its 17th new service provider partnership since mid-2024, further expanding SuperCom's recurring revenue base and U.S. footprint. Our entry into a 16th new state and 17th new service provider partnership underscores the consistency of our U.S. expansion strategy.

Marks 17th New Service Provider Partnership Since Mid-2024 and Continues Track Record of Incumbent Displacement

Their decision to transition to SuperCom following a competitive evaluation process reflects the strength, reliability, and scalability of our technology. ” — Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB) , a global provider of secured solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, today announced a new electronic monitoring (EM) service provider contract in Louisiana. The agreement marks SuperCom's entry into its 16th new U.S. state and its 17th new service provider partnership since mid-2024, further expanding SuperCom's recurring revenue base and U.S. footprint. SuperCom Ltd. is a B2i Digital Featured Company . See the company's profile at https://b2idigital.com/supercom-1 The Louisiana-based provider has operated electronic monitoring programs across the state for over a decade, managing supervision services for multiple counties. Under the agreement, SuperCom will serve as the provider's primary EM technology partner across its statewide operations. The deployment includes a full transition of the provider's existing GPS tracking operations to SuperCom's proprietary PureSecurity™ platform, replacing the incumbent vendor following a competitive evaluation process. The transition is scheduled to begin within the coming weeks and will be implemented across active monitoring programs. The contract follows a recurring revenue model based on daily active units."We are pleased to expand into Louisiana through a partnership with a well-established statewide service provider managing multiple county programs," said Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom. "Their decision to transition to SuperCom following a competitive evaluation process reflects the strength, reliability, and scalability of our technology. We are confident in our ability to execute this transition efficiently while maintaining operational continuity. This agreement further expands our recurring revenue base and demonstrates our continued success in competitive incumbent displacement.""Our entry into a 16th new state and 17th new service provider partnership underscores the consistency of our U.S. expansion strategy," Trabelsi added. "Once we enter a new state, we focus on disciplined execution, deploy scalable technology, and cultivate durable partnerships that drive long-term expansion opportunities," Trabelsi concluded.About SuperComSince 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification, and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, worldwide. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance, and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries, including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, and domestic violence prevention. For more information, please visit SuperCom's website: www.supercom.com Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded or followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding business and economic trends, the levels of consumer, business and economic confidence generally, the adverse effects of these risks on our business or the market price of our ordinary shares, and other risks and uncertainties described in the forward looking statements and in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 28, 2025 our reports on Form 6-K filed from time to time with the SEC and our other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.SuperCom Investor Relations:ir@supercom.comMedia:

SuperCom Ltd. Enters Louisiana, Expands to 16th U.S. State with New EM Contract

