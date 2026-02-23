Royal Bahrain Concours Announces Bahrain Kuwait Insurance Company (GIG Bahrain) as Official Partner for 2026

BKIC and Royal Bahrain Concours teams stood together BKIC and Royal Bahrain Concours Signing

Royal Bahrain Concours is pleased to announce that Bahrain Kuwait Insurance Company (B.S.C) (GIG Bahrain) has joined the event as an Official Partner.

RIFFA, BAHRAIN, February 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Royal Bahrain Concours is pleased to announce that Bahrain Kuwait Insurance Company (B.S.C) (GIG Bahrain) has joined the event as an Official Partner ahead of its 2026 edition.

Returning to the prestigious Royal Golf Club on Friday 6–Saturday 7 November 2026, and held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, the Royal Bahrain Concours continues to strengthen its position as the GCC’s premier Concours d’Elegance.

BKIC’s partnership reflects a shared commitment to excellence, heritage and long-term growth within the Kingdom. As the Royal Bahrain Concours enters its second edition, the event builds on the considerable success of its inaugural year, which welcomed an exceptional curation of 60 collector cars alongside more than 200 members’ cars from the GCC’s leading car clubs.

Set against the elegant backdrop of the Royal Golf Club, the 2026 event will once again bring together collectors, enthusiasts and international guests for a celebration of automotive craftsmanship, design and luxury lifestyle.

James Brooks-Ward, Chairman of the Royal Bahrain Concours, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Bahrain Kuwait Insurance Company (B.S.C) as an Official Partner for the 2026 Royal Bahrain Concours. Following the strong debut of our inaugural edition, our focus now turns to delivering an even more refined and carefully curated event this November at the Royal Golf Club.”

Mr. Mohamed Al-Maraj, General Manager of Bahrain Kuwait Insurance Company (B.S.C), added: “We are very proud to join the Royal Bahrain Concours as an Official Partner for its 2026 edition. The Concours continues to attract collectors and visitors from across the region, contributing to Bahrain’s profile as a destination for world-class events. We look forward to being part of its return this November.”

Organised by Thorough Events in collaboration with the Bahrain Tourism & Exhibitions Authority (BTEA), the Royal Bahrain Concours has rapidly established itself as a significant addition to the international concours calendar, reinforcing Bahrain’s reputation as a destination for world-class cultural and luxury events.

Further details regarding the 2026 programme, participating vehicles and ticket information will be announced in due course.



