Sprint Data Solutions Unveils Exclusive Database of Federal Workers and Union Members

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- While the rest of the data industry provides outdated, generic government lists, Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing, a service-disabled veteran-owned business, has officially cornered the market. Today, the company announces the release of the most aggressive, high-conversion federal datasets ever compiled: the Federal Employee Union Members of America Mailing List and the Federal Workers of America master file.In a landmark move for the direct marketing industry, Sprint Data Solutions has confirmed that it is now the only company in the nation to provide a comprehensive federal worker database that includes the specific governmental department and agency for every contact. This isn't just a list—it is a surgical tool for high-stakes marketing and a definitive powerhouse for insurance companies and organizations that need direct access to government workers.The Monopoly on Federal PrecisionFor years, insurance providers, financial institutions, and labor organizations have struggled with "blind" government data—lists that tell you someone works for the government but fail to specify where. Sprint Data Solutions has solved this billion-dollar problem.The Federal Workers of America file is the largest, most accurate, and most current database of its kind. It doesn’t just give you a name; it gives you the Department of Defense (DoD), the Department of Energy (DOE), the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), the USDA, and every sub-agency in between. This level of granularity is unavailable anywhere else. If you are not using Sprint Data Solutions, you are effectively marketing in the dark.A Powerhouse for the Insurance IndustryThe insurance sector has already recognized these files as the "Holy Grail" of lead generation. Because federal employees represent one of the most stable, high-earning, and benefit-conscious demographics in the United States, they are the primary targets for:Supplemental Life Insurance: Mapping by agency allows insurers to target workers who may have specific coverage gaps in their Federal Employees' Group Life Insurance (FEGLI) plans.Professional Liability Insurance: Essential for administrative and policy personnel who face unique legal risks in their roles.Short- and Long-Term Disability: Tailored offers for workers in agencies with high-stress or physically demanding environments.Retirement Planning & Annuities: Accessing the aging "Silver Tsunami" within the federal workforce who are looking to maximize their TSP (Thrift Savings Plan) returns."The competition is selling recycled data from three years ago," says a lead strategist at Sprint Data Solutions. "We are providing real-time, verified connections. Our files have seen massive, record-breaking usage by top-tier insurance carriers because we are the only ones who can tell you exactly which department a worker belongs to. That allows for hyper-personalized offers that convert at double or triple the industry standard."The Essential Resource for Organizations that Need Government WorkersBeyond sales, this database is the ultimate tool for organizations that need government workers to drive growth. This includes labor unions, advocacy groups, and government contractors.The Federal Employee Union Members of America Mailing List targets the most active, engaged segment of the workforce. For any entity providing professional development, union-specific benefits, or advocacy outreach, this is the most accurate and voluminous file in the nation. It supports labor advocacy organizations, training providers, and benefits providers seeking direct engagement with union members across administrative, technical, and policy roles.Unmatched Data Integrity and VerificationIn the world of data, volume is meaningless without accuracy. Sprint Data Solutions prides itself on a rigorous multi-step verification process. Each contact in the Federal Employee Union Members of America Mailing List is verified for:Current Federal Employment Status: Ensuring the lead is an active participant in the federal workforce.Specific Union Affiliation: Identifying members of AFGE, NTEU, and other major labor organizations.Agency Mapping: Confirming the specific department and sub-office for targeted messaging.Multi-Channel Contact Accuracy: Providing verified postal addresses, emails, and phone numbers for a true 360-degree marketing approach.Why Sprint Data Solutions is the Only ChoiceAs a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Business, Sprint Data Solutions understands the federal landscape with a level of discipline that civilian firms cannot match. We don't just aggregate data; we audit it to ensure it meets the industry's highest standards.The Sprint Advantage:Exclusive Agency Mapping: The only file that tells you the specific department and sub-agency worked for.Verified Union Engagement: Direct access to the heart of the federal labor force.The Largest National Volume: More records and more reach than any other provider in the United States.Targeted Communication: Structured to support professional development, benefits programs, and training opportunities.A Strategic Advantage for Modern MarketersThe federal workforce is a massive economy in its own right. With over 2 million civilian employees, the opportunity for insurance providers, benefit administrators, and government contractors is staggering. However, that opportunity is only accessible if you have the right keys.Sprint Data Solutions provides those keys. While other data brokers are "guessing" at federal lists, Sprint is delivering the exact coordinates of your next high-value client. This is not the time for "budget" data. This is the time for the most accurate, most aggressive, and most exclusive data on the market.Whether you are looking to dominate the insurance market or need to mobilize union members for an advocacy campaign, Sprint Data Solutions offers the only database capable of delivering these results at scale.Based in Las Vegas, Nevada, Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing is the premier provider of specialized mailing lists and lead generation services. Specializing in high-intent demographics, the company serves as the backbone for national marketing campaigns across the insurance, financial, and political sectors. As a veteran-owned business, Sprint is committed to the highest standards of integrity, accuracy, and performance.

