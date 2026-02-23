Brilliant Cities Names Daniel Cervantes Entrepreneur-In-Residence for Chicago’s First Brilliant Hub

Daniel Cervantes will serve as Brilliant Chicago's Entrepreneur-in-Residence.

Hybrid leadership role strengthens operational infrastructure and advances community-centered expansion

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brilliant Cities, a nonprofit dedicated to ensuring families and children have the resources they need to be school-ready, healthy and supported, announced today that Daniel Cervantes will serve as its new Entrepreneur-in-Residence, a hybrid leadership role central to the organization’s national growth and community-centered impact strategy, while guiding the launch of Brilliant Chicago.Cervantes will help build and scale the operational, financial and administrative infrastructure that supports Brilliant Cities’ national network and city-based subsidiaries. Serving in a Fractional Chief Operating Officer capacity, he will help strengthen systems that ensure organizational sustainability, accountability and long-term impact as the organization expands.As Entrepreneur-in-Residence for Brilliant Chicago, Cervantes will lead early-stage efforts in Chicago alongside the community through deep listening, trusted partnerships, and ecosystem building. He will work alongside residents, community organizations, funders and civic leaders to co-create “kid success” neighborhood-based hubs that support children ages 0–8 and their families, ensuring communities have what they need to thrive.According to research done by A Better Chicago in 2025, one in four children under the age of 18 live in poverty. And for Chicago’s youngest children (ages 0-5), the poverty rate is even higher at 43.5%. In 2024, almost 41% of Chicago Public School students were considered chronically absent. Only 21% of Chicago Public School students are reading at a proficient level by third grade. With Cervantes’ guidance, Brilliant Chicago is estimated to launch by early 2027 to support these children and their education.“Daniel is exactly what we need for our expansion into Chicago neighborhoods,” said Cindy Eggleton, co-founder and CEO of Brilliant Cities. “His experience working directly with residents aligns with our neighborhood-powered approach and our commitment to building with communities, not for them.”Cervantes brings lived experience, and a career committed to breaking systemic barriers and expanding pathways to economic mobility, to Brilliant Chicago. His professional work has bridged community voice, operational excellence and cross-sector collaboration to drive equitable outcomes and build sustainable systems rooted in community leadership.“This role reflects what has shaped my life and career, building trust, honoring community wisdom, and creating systems that expand opportunity,” said Cervantes. “Brilliant Cities’ model recognizes that lasting change happens when families and communities are centered as leaders, not recipients.”###About Brilliant CitiesBrilliant Cities, born in Detroit, is a neighborhood-powered model ensuring children ages 0 through 8 have what they need to be school-ready, healthy and supported through the transformation of houses into community hubs. For more information, visit brilliantcities.org.Media Contact:Jennifer Foster: jennifer@catalystmediafactory.com / (586) 212-3122Kamryn Lowler: kamryn@catalystmediafactory.com / (734) 795-3839

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.