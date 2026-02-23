Edmond Roofing Company Helps Homeowners Prepare for 2026 Hail Season Before Storms Strike
McCann’s Roofing & Construction Is Redefining What It Means to Be a Roofer in EDMOND Oklahoma — One Roof, One Relationship, and a Whole Lot of Heart
Known for its proactive approach to storm protection, the locally owned company is helping Edmond residents avoid costly emergency repairs through early roof inspections, impact-resistant shingle upgrades, and insurance readiness planning.
“Most homeowners wait until they see leaks,” said co-owner Shay Brown. “By then, the damage is already done. Our goal as an Edmond roofing company is to help families feel confident and protected before the storms ever hit.”
Why Edmond Homeowners Are Preparing Early This Year
Oklahoma consistently ranks among the most hail-prone states in the nation, and Edmond neighborhoods have experienced repeated storm activity in recent seasons. Early preparation can:
Prevent interior water damage
Extend roof life
Speed up insurance approvals
Reduce out-of-pocket costs
Lock in contractor availability before peak demand
“After a major hailstorm, everyone is calling at once,” said Eric Brown. “Homeowners who plan ahead get faster service, better documentation, and far less stress.”
What This Edmond Roofing Company Recommends Before Hail Season
McCann’s Roofing & Construction is currently offering Edmond-area homeowners:
✔ Pre-season roof inspections
✔ Impact-resistant roofing system consultations
✔ Storm damage documentation plans
✔ Insurance claim guidance
✔ Maintenance programs designed for Oklahoma weather
The company also provides detailed photo reports so homeowners have a baseline record of their roof’s condition — a major advantage when filing future claims.
Local, Family-Owned, and Built on Trust
Since 1995, McCann’s has served as a trusted Edmond roofing company focused on relationships, not transactions. Homeowners know the team for:
Hundreds of 5-star reviews
No payment collected until the customer is satisfied
Jobsite protection and meticulous cleanup
Clear, consistent communication
A customer experience that feels personal
And yes — the occasional visit from Dolly the office dog 🐶, who has become a customer favorite.
“We live here. Our kids go to school here. These are our neighbors,” said Shay Brown. “That changes how you show up for people.”
Serving Edmond and the Greater Oklahoma City Area
From historic homes near downtown Edmond to growing neighborhoods across the metro, McCann’s Roofing & Construction provides:
Roof replacement
Roof repair
Storm damage restoration
Skylight installation
Gutters and siding
All systems are installed specifically for Oklahoma’s extreme wind and hail conditions.
About McCann’s Roofing & Construction
McCann’s Roofing & Construction is a family-owned Edmond roofing company specializing in residential roofing, storm restoration, and exterior construction. Founded in 1995, the company has become one of Central Oklahoma’s most trusted names by combining expert installation with a customer-first experience.
📍 901 W. 15th St., Edmond, OK 73013
📞 405-259-9998
https://roofingbymccanns.com/locations/edmond-roofer/
