Edmond Roofing Company Helps Homeowners Prepare for 2026 Hail Season Before Storms Strike

"Eric and Mishana (Shay) Brown, esteemed recipients of the Readers' Choice Award, embodying excellence and community trust in every endeavor.

McCann’s Roofing & Construction Is Redefining What It Means to Be a Roofer in EDMOND Oklahoma — One Roof, One Relationship, and a Whole Lot of Heart

We live and work in Edmond, so these aren’t just customers to us .They’re families we see at the grocery store, at events. They are our eighbors. That’s why we take hail preparation so seriously.”
— Shay Brown
EDMOND, OK, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With forecasters predicting another active severe weather cycle across Central Oklahoma, a leading Edmond roofing company, McCann’s Roofing & Construction, is urging homeowners to prepare now for the 2026 hail season — before the first sirens sound.

Known for its proactive approach to storm protection, the locally owned company is helping Edmond residents avoid costly emergency repairs through early roof inspections, impact-resistant shingle upgrades, and insurance readiness planning.

“Most homeowners wait until they see leaks,” said co-owner Shay Brown. “By then, the damage is already done. Our goal as an Edmond roofing company is to help families feel confident and protected before the storms ever hit.”

Why Edmond Homeowners Are Preparing Early This Year

Oklahoma consistently ranks among the most hail-prone states in the nation, and Edmond neighborhoods have experienced repeated storm activity in recent seasons. Early preparation can:

Prevent interior water damage

Extend roof life

Speed up insurance approvals

Reduce out-of-pocket costs

Lock in contractor availability before peak demand

“After a major hailstorm, everyone is calling at once,” said Eric Brown. “Homeowners who plan ahead get faster service, better documentation, and far less stress.”

What This Edmond Roofing Company Recommends Before Hail Season

McCann’s Roofing & Construction is currently offering Edmond-area homeowners:

✔ Pre-season roof inspections
✔ Impact-resistant roofing system consultations
✔ Storm damage documentation plans
✔ Insurance claim guidance
✔ Maintenance programs designed for Oklahoma weather

The company also provides detailed photo reports so homeowners have a baseline record of their roof’s condition — a major advantage when filing future claims.

Local, Family-Owned, and Built on Trust

Since 1995, McCann’s has served as a trusted Edmond roofing company focused on relationships, not transactions. Homeowners know the team for:

Hundreds of 5-star reviews

No payment collected until the customer is satisfied

Jobsite protection and meticulous cleanup

Clear, consistent communication

A customer experience that feels personal

And yes — the occasional visit from Dolly the office dog 🐶, who has become a customer favorite.

“We live here. Our kids go to school here. These are our neighbors,” said Shay Brown. “That changes how you show up for people.”

Serving Edmond and the Greater Oklahoma City Area

From historic homes near downtown Edmond to growing neighborhoods across the metro, McCann’s Roofing & Construction provides:

Roof replacement

Roof repair

Storm damage restoration

Skylight installation

Gutters and siding

All systems are installed specifically for Oklahoma’s extreme wind and hail conditions.

About McCann’s Roofing & Construction

McCann’s Roofing & Construction is a family-owned Edmond roofing company specializing in residential roofing, storm restoration, and exterior construction. Founded in 1995, the company has become one of Central Oklahoma’s most trusted names by combining expert installation with a customer-first experience.

📍 901 W. 15th St., Edmond, OK 73013
📞 405-259-9998
https://roofingbymccanns.com/locations/edmond-roofer/

