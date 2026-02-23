AAHomecare Releases 2025 Impact Report Following a High-Stakes Year for HME

Report shares an inside look at how coordinated advocacy & collaboration shaped policy outcomes for Home Medical Equipment providers and patients.

The report reflects what’s possible when collaboration, advocacy, and expertise translate into real-world results for the HME community and those we serve.” — Tom Ryan

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AAHomecare, the national trade association representing the home medical equipment (HME) community, released its 2025 Impact Report , offering an inside look at how coordinated advocacy and collaboration shaped policy outcomes during one of the most challenging years the Industry has faced.Competitive Bidding pressures, tightening Medicaid budgets, and shifting federal and payer priorities made 2025 a consequential year for HME. The report pulls back the curtain, documenting the advocacy, joint efforts, and industry-wide initiatives that shaped reimbursement, access to care, and day-to-day operations.“In 2025, access to home-based care was tested, but the strength of a united industry was on full display,” remarked Tom Ryan, President & CEO of AAHomecare. “Our members rose to meet these challenges, and the report reflects what’s possible when collaboration, advocacy, and expertise translate into real-world results for the HME community and those we serve.”Key takeaways from the report include:• Access Was Defended: Coordinated federal and state advocacy helped secure Competitive Bidding legacy product exclusions, CMS regulatory improvement, and state actions protecting Medicaid DME access.• Partnerships Accelerated Outcomes: Members leveraged AAHomecare’s 33 member-led councils and groups, working alongside consumer and clinician allies to respond quickly to emerging policy and operational challenges.• The Industry Expanded Its Advocacy Toolkit: New resources – including a payer transparency portal, the industry’s first mini-documentary, and educational tools – helped HME stakeholders communicate value to policymakers, payers, and the public.• Engagement Will Matter Even More in 2026: With the return of Competitive Bidding for select products and ongoing Medicaid reimbursement pressures, the report highlights where collective industry action is making a difference and where sustained engagement will be critical.“At its core, this report is a testament to the power of community, united around a shared purpose. Our members and partners advocate tirelessly, support one another, and contribute to tangible outcomes,” explains Ashley Plauché, Sr Director of Brand Marketing for AAHomecare. “It’s inspiring to see the results of this collaboration in action.”AAHomecare invites all members of the HME community—whether current members or those considering joining—to explore the report and see how the Association is advancing the industry, delivering value to its members, and strengthening our industry’s ability to provide exceptional home-based care to millions of people. Find the report at aahomecare.org/Impact-Report About: The American Association for Homecare (AAHomecare) is a 501(c)6 national nonprofit association leading advocacy efforts on behalf of home medical equipment (HME) providers, manufacturers, and other stakeholders working to protect access to high quality medical products and home-based care for millions of Americans. Learn more at aahomecare.org.

