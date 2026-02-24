Beyond the Big Screen: Formula Drift & Grabyo launch motorsport’s first AI-tracked vertical live streams, powered by AWS

Formula Drift partners with Grabyo and AWS to power AI-driven vertical live streams from a single broadcast feed.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Formula Drift has partnered with Grabyo to showcase a new technology for live vertical streaming, with a scalable production model that turns a single live feed into a multi-platform experience for racing fansThe series can now offer a live vertical video as a high-impact complement to its traditional broadcast, reaching fans where they live: on social, mobile and in the feed.In a high-stakes environment where every second counts, Formula Drift is using Grabyo, powered by AWS Elemental Inference , to process video once and adapt it everywhere - instantly.The result? A professional, AI-reframed vertical live stream and 9:16 social clips delivered to fans as the action happens.Why it matters: Mobile-first means ‘now’ not laterGrabyo and AWS Elemental have built vertical production directly into the live production pipeline. The real-time video AI follows the action as it unfolds, reframing every moment for mobile automatically. It’s live, mobile-first, and completely seamless.A single feed produces multiple outputs at once, including a vertical stream optimized for mobile viewing. No additional cameras. No parallel productions. No hard-edged manual crops that miss most of the action on screen.Using Grabyo’s cloud technology, Formula Drift - supported by Transition Productions - can deliver vertical streams that mirror the high production value of a traditional broadcast. From live graphics to multi-channel audio, this infrastructure allows a single feed to be adapted into live race vertical broadcasts, alt-casts, creator streams, and exclusive behind-the-scenes contentThis flexible, cloud-native approach offers huge advantages for broadcasters looking to scale their vertical video output without the traditional overhead and costs.From live to social in secondsWith Grabyo bringing AI intelligence directly into the live video pipeline, the benefits flow through the entire production system. Live clipping and social publishing now inherit the same AI-reframed 9:16 output, allowing digital teams to hit "publish" faster than ever before.While many automated clipping tools offer a fixed approach to vertical reframing - meaning once a clip is transformed to vertical it cannot be edited or changed to perfect the output. The combination of Grabyo and AWS Elemental Inference provides a faster, more flexible, and more powerful set of real-time editing tools for vertical content creation.In addition to vertical live streaming, editors can fine-tune 9:16 short-form clips as they are created, and combine this with additional AI features for event-detection and captions.The result is a platform dedicated for 9:16 publishing across TikTok, Instagram, YouTube Shorts and mobile apps, with more options for speed and editorial control than any other tools available in the industry.A blueprint for modernizing live productionTo meet the needs of today’s audience, live production must extend beyond the TV screen. Formula Drift and Grabyo have shown that cloud production offers the speed and flexibility to treat vertical video as a core part of the broadcast strategy, rather than a cost-intensive add-on.By removing the financial and operational barriers to multi-screen production, it is possible for content owners to deliver live broadcasts to every fan, wherever they are.“Formula DRIFT has built its brand on early digital adoption. Live vertical outputs from a single feed allow us to meet our under-30 audience where they are, while experimenting with new formats without impacting the core broadcast.”Ryan Sage, President and Co-Founder, Formula DriftAbout Grabyo: Grabyo is a cloud-native platform for live production and multi-platform distribution. It enables broadcasters and rights holders to produce, clip and publish live content at scale, with integrated AI tools for vertical video, captions and localization.Grabyo is trusted by leading broadcasters, publishers,and rights holders including Globo, ITV, UFC, CNN, WWE, and the NCAA.About Formula Drift: Founded in 2003, Formula DRIFT is North America’s first professional drifting series and a global leader in the sport. The championship features elite drivers competing in high-horsepower, purpose-built vehicles, judged on line, angle and style.The 2026 season expands to new venues and continues to feature both the PRO and PROSPEC Championships, supporting progression from grassroots to professional level.

