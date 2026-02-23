Javier Palomarez, USHBC President & CEO, Warns Trump Tariff Whiplash Is Hurting Small Businesses, Urges Clarity

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over the weekend, the United States Supreme Court finalized a ruling that struck down sweeping tariffs implemented by President Trump through the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. Within 24 hours, the Administration responded by reinstating global tariffs through alternative authorities - including a temporary 15% import duty under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 and Section 301 trade investigations. While the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) supports the end goal of an international level playing field, the uncertainty created by striking down and reimplementing the tariffs is creating more harm than good for the small business community and economy at large. Javier Palomarez , USHBC President and CEO, issued the following statement:“As a trade association representing small businesses nationwide, we respect the Court’s decision and recognize the seriousness of the constitutional questions at issue. At the same time, the USHBC agrees with the objectives of this Administration’s trade policy. Addressing trade imbalances, strengthening domestic manufacturing, securing critical supply chains, and ensuring that American workers are not disadvantaged in global markets are legitimate policy objectives.”Palomarez continued:“However, the lack of transparency and predictability remain the paramount problem. For small businesses operating on tight margins, abrupt and wanton tariff implementation can disrupt supply chains, increase operating costs, and contribute to higher prices for consumers. Within 24 hours, small business owners went from celebrating cheaper operating costs to again having to plan for significant price increases and disrupted supply chains. While these new tariffs are almost certain to meet similar legal challenges, we are hopeful that ultimately, the Administration will pivot to a more sustainable approach for leveling the international playing field.”The USHBC calls on Congress and the Administration to work constructively toward a clear, durable, and predictable trade framework. Small businesses need certainty to plan capital expenditures, negotiate supplier agreements, secure financing, and make workforce decisions. If tariffs are to remain part of America’s policy landscape, they should be grounded in explicit congressional authorization, clearly defined objectives, and transparent timelines that minimize unintended disruption to Main Street businesses. The USHBC stands ready to work with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to support a balanced trade approach that reinforces American manufacturing, strengthens supply chain resilience, and protects small businesses from avoidable economic volatility.To learn more about USHBC’s work on housing policy, economic opportunity, and small business advocacy, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X. Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBC​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The USHBC is a leading voice for the small business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on the success of American small businesses by ensuring they have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

