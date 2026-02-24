HomeWAV Expands Midwest Operations with Missouri and Ohio Partnerships
New collaborations bring secure communication, education, reentry services to correctional facilities
These partnerships reflect the trust facilities place in our ability to deliver secure and reliable technology at scale.”ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HomeWAV, a provider of secure inmate communication and technology solutions, expanded its Midwest presence through new partnerships with correctional facilities in Missouri and Ohio. These agreements increased HomeWAV’s total Midwest footprint to more than 50 facilities, reinforcing its position as a leading provider in the region.
— HomeWAV CEO Morteza Sahebkar
“These partnerships reflect the trust facilities place in our ability to deliver secure and reliable technology at scale,” said HomeWAV CEO Morteza Sahebkar. “Facilities are prioritizing regulatory compliance, operational stability, and partners that execute consistently. Our focus remains on long-term reliability, responsive service, and disciplined execution.”
A central component of this expansion was HomeWAV’s partnership with St. Louis County Justice Services, a 1,400-bed facility serving approximately 1,250 inmates. Under the agreement, HomeWAV deployed over 1,500 kiosks and tablets, with an additional 175 tablets scheduled for future deployment. The platform provides voice and video calling, secure messaging, law library access, investigative tools, digital mail scanning, video bond services, education programming through Edovo, and reentry resources that support facility safety and inmate engagement.
“We look forward to partnering with HomeWAV to provide excellent services to our residents,” said Jonel Coleman, Acting Director of St. Louis County Justice Services. “Our system is designed to give inmates meaningful opportunities for self-improvement and education with the goal of reducing recidivism. By keeping residents engaged with educational tools, religious materials, books, and movies, we can also reduce violent and disruptive behavior and create a safer environment for everyone in the facility.”
HomeWAV also completed deployment at the Hamilton County Justice Center in Cincinnati, a 1,424-bed facility serving approximately 1,250 inmates. The project included over 500 kiosks and tablets, expanding secure access to communication, legal resources, and structured programming throughout the facility.
In Missouri, HomeWAV partnered with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office in Lexington. The 126-bed facility implemented over 130 kiosks and tablets and now utilizes voice and video calling, secure messaging, law library access, investigative tools, digital mail scanning, education programming, and reentry services. The deployment delivers the same secure and scalable platform used in large metropolitan facilities while supporting the operational needs of a smaller county environment.
With more than 50 facilities across the Midwest and operations in over 30 states, HomeWAV continues to expand through disciplined execution, regulatory alignment, and long-term partnerships with correctional agencies.
About HomeWAV
Founded in 2011, HomeWAV LLC has remained the industry leader in providing simple, secure inmate communication and technology solutions to correctional facilities across the country. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, HomeWAV’s all-in-one patented platform offers video and voice calling, secure messaging, investigative tools, background filtering, tablet-based access to education, entertainment, reentry resources, and more. Serving facilities in over 30 states, HomeWAV supports millions of users nationwide and reinvests in its purpose-built technology, upholding its pillars of Integrity, Innovation, and Impact to keep facilities safe and communities connected. For more information, visit HomeWAV at www.homewav.com and on LinkedIn and Facebook.
###
Amanda Jasper
HomeWAV
+1 636-212-1859
a.jasper@homewav.com
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.