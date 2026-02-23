Sea Glass Expands into Georgia Lifestyle Corridor with Launch of Sea Glass Southern Charm

New Office to Serve Northeast Georgia and Select Greater Atlanta Markets Under Broker and Owner Jordan Murray

ATHENS, GA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sea Glass, the lifestyle-focused real estate brand with roots in the Virgin Islands, announces the launch of Sea Glass Southern Charm in Athens, Georgia, marking its expansion into one of the Southeast’s most dynamic lifestyle corridors.Sea Glass Southern Charm will serve clients throughout Northeast Georgia, with service extending from Athens into the greater Atlanta area, as well as Lake Oconee and Lake Lanier. This regional presence allows the firm to guide clients across diverse environments, from college-town energy to refined city neighborhoods and lakefront living.With more than 25 years in real estate across Georgia and the Washington, DC metro area, Murray brings a disciplined, market-tested approach shaped by experience in both Southern and major-market environments. Licensed in Georgia at 22, he built his foundation in Atlanta before advising high-level professionals in Bethesda, Maryland, refining a strategic perspective grounded in clarity, precision, and long-term value.Born in the United States Virgin Islands and raised between the islands and Atlanta, Murray’s perspective on home was shaped early by the connection between environment and identity. A graduate of the University of Georgia, he now brings his experience full circle through Sea Glass Southern Charm, reconnecting his island roots with his Southern foundation while aligning with the broader Sea Glass brand.“Sea Glass Southern Charm represents a full-circle alignment of my island upbringing and my Georgia roots,” said Murray. “We are proud to be based in Athens while supporting clients throughout Northeast Georgia and into the greater Atlanta area, along with the surrounding lake communities. Our vision is simple. We help people live intentionally by choosing homes that support the life they want to build.”Sea Glass leadership views the Athens expansion as a strategic move into one of the Southeast’s most compelling lifestyle corridors.“Jordan represents exactly the kind of leadership Sea Glass is built around,” said Sarah Humphrey, VP of Marketing and Business Development at Sea Glass Franchising. “His experience, discipline, and understanding of lifestyle-driven markets make Athens and the surrounding region a natural fit for our brand. Sea Glass Southern Charm reflects our continued commitment to partnering with entrepreneurs who value intentional growth and long-term market presence.”Murray’s approach is rooted in clarity, discipline, and thoughtful growth. Rather than chasing trends, he focuses on helping clients make strategic decisions that align with how they want to live, whether that means refined city living, lakefront retreats, open pasture, or long-term legacy properties.Through Sea Glass Southern Charm, Murray is building more than a brokerage. He is cultivating a community of agents and clients who value intentional living, measured growth, and enduring success.Sea Glass continues to expand into key lifestyle markets nationwide, offering broker owners a strategic platform that blends brand sophistication with operational support and long-term scalability.For more information about Sea Glass Southern Charm, visit seaglasssc.com or contact:Jordan MurrayJordan.Murray@seaglass.com

