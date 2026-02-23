T & G Auto Sales Makes Custom Storage Buildings Available on ShedHub, Serving Southeastern VA and Northeastern NC

T & G is proud to be part of the Premier family of dealers. It has been a perfect fit for us representing this national company with Premier's commitment to quality and customer service.” — Gary G.

ELIZABETH, NC, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- T & G Sales, a family-owned dealer of sheds, portable buildings, and trailers based in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, has joined the ShedHub online marketplace, making its inventory available to shoppers across Southeastern Virginia and Northeastern North Carolina.

Founded in March 2003, T & G Sales has been operating for more than two decades. The business focuses on providing access to storage buildings and trailers for customers who may not have traditional financing options available.

T & G Sales is a dealer for Premier Buildings & Trailers, a national manufacturer with a network of approximately 700 dealers across the United States and Canada. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, T & G partnered with Premier to offer factory-built portable structures with standardized quality controls.

The company’s inventory on ShedHub includes a range of building types, such as Lofted Barns, Lofted Barn Cabin, Lofted Barn Garage, and Utility & Cottage sheds.

Most buildings are custom-built. Customers can select styles, sizes, and colors, along with options such as windows, doors, workbenches, electrical packages, and other features. All structures are manufactured in company factories and delivered on specialized trucks by trained personnel, who also level the buildings at the installation site.

Warranty coverage includes a five-year workmanship warranty from Premier, a 50-year siding warranty from the siding manufacturer, and a 30-year warranty on the 29-gauge Imperial Metal Rib roof panels. Shingled roofs are not offered.

Delivery policies vary by order type. Custom-built sheds and garages are delivered at no charge within the service area, while in-stock lot inventory includes free delivery within 50 miles of the Elizabeth City location.

Financing options are available through Premier’s rent-to-own program, which does not require a credit check and offers terms of 36, 48, or 60 months with low initial payments. Traditional financing is also available through local lenders for qualified buyers. Unlike other manufacturers, Premier does not charge additional service fees for credit or debit card payments.

"T & G is proud to be part of the Premier family of dealers. It has been a perfect fit for us representing this national company with Premier's commitment to quality and customer service," states Gary G., owner of T & G Sales.

T & G Sales services customers throughout Southeastern Virginia and Northeastern North Carolina. For more information, you can visit their ShedHub page at https://shedhub.com/seller-shed-inventory/T-&-G-Sales-at-T-&-G-auto/3A2A86 or visit their website at https://www.tandgauto.com.



About T & G Sales

T & G Sales is a family-owned portable building and trailer dealer located in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Operating since 2003, the company offers factory-built storage buildings, garages, and trailers, with customization options and delivery services across parts of Virginia and North Carolina. T & G Sales is an authorized dealer of Premier Buildings & Trailers.



About ShedHub

ShedHub is an online marketplace that connects buyers with local dealers of portable buildings, including storage sheds, garages, cabins, and related structures. The platform allows customers to browse available inventory, compare options, and contact sellers directly.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.