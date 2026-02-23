VERZA TV Appoints Ex CBS Director of Daytime Programming Wendy Fishman to Vice President of Development, Micro-Dramas

We launched something transformative together at E! Entertainment Television. Bringing that same spirit of innovation to vertical storytelling is both meaningful and inspiring.” — Wendy Fishman

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VERZA TV , the first U.S.-based short-form vertical micro-drama streaming service founded by E! Entertainment Television Co-Founder Alan Mruvka , today announced the appointment of Wendy Fishman as Vice President of Development, Micro-Dramas. A veteran producer, writer, and ex CBS Television executive with more than 25 years of industry experience, Fishman brings a distinguished career spanning broadcast networks, cable television, independent film, and digital platforms, and a professional relationship with Mruvka that dates back more than three decades to the founding of E! Entertainment Television.Fishman began her career as one of the original producers who helped grow E! Entertainment Television. During the network’s formative years, she served as an Executive Producer focused on studio-based programming as well as segment producing. Her longstanding collaboration with Mruvka and firsthand role in growing a groundbreaking entertainment brand uniquely position her to help shape VERZA TV’s growth moving forward.“Wendy and I have shared a creative journey that began at E! Entertainment Television more than 35 years ago,” said Alan Mruvka, Founder and CEO of VERZA TV. “Wendy understands how to build a network from the ground up, how to identify compelling talent, and how to create programming that connects with audiences. I’m thrilled to have her on our leadership team at VERZA TV.”Following her tenure at E!, Fishman joined CBS as East Coast Director of Daytime Programming, where she oversaw iconic dramas including As the World Turns and Guiding Light. She played an integral role in approving long-term story arcs, casting, marketing strategy, and overall creative direction, contributing to award-winning storylines during her five-year tenure as a network executive.In her new role as Vice President of Development, Fishman will oversee all aspects of VERZA TV’s micro-drama development, mentoring creative teams and ensuring production excellence across the platform. Her rare combination of network-building experience, executive leadership, and hands-on creative expertise makes her uniquely suited to elevate VERZA TV’s premium vertical content strategy.“I’m incredibly excited to reunite with Alan and to help build VERZA TV during such a dynamic time in entertainment,” said Fishman. “We launched something transformative together at E! Entertainment Television. Bringing that same spirit of innovation to vertical storytelling is both meaningful and inspiring.”Fishman holds a BA from Hofstra University and a JD from Southwestern Law School.ABOUT VERZA TVVERZA TV is a mobile-first short-form micro-drama app launched with an unprecedented 80+ titles, redefining storytelling in the streaming era. Founded by Alan Mruvka, VERZA TV is the first U.S.-based vertical drama platform, blending premium scripted and unscripted content with podcasts, red carpet coverage, and influencer-led shows. Designed for audiences of all ages, VERZA TV combines Hollywood credibility with mobile-native creativity to deliver bingeable one-minute content for the next generation of entertainment consumers.CONTACTSCEO and Founder Alan Mruvka is available for comment on request.MediaJessica MeiselsFingerprint Communicationsjessica@fingerprintcom.netBrad DeClouetDirector of Publicity, VERZA TVbrad@verzatv.com

