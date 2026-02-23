Influential Women Recognize Lynn Dunlap-Regan For Transforming Customer Experience Through Leadership And Innovation

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senior Vice President of Customer Experience at Aerwave Brings 20+ Years of Expertise in Driving Loyalty, High-Performing Teams, and World-Class Resident ServicesLynn Dunlap-Regan, MBA, ACC, is a visionary leader and customer experience strategist with over two decades of experience in elevating client satisfaction and building high-performing teams. As Senior Vice President of Customer Experience at Aerwave, Lynn is responsible for the end‑to‑end experience of customers in a complex B2B2C environment, spanning multifamily owners and operators, their on‑site teams, and the residents they serve. She oversees three core functions: customer success, customer support, and marketing, where she ensures they operate as an integrated engine that delivers a consistent, high‑quality experience from contract signature through long‑term partnership. Lynn is accountable for driving 100% client retention, growing recurring revenue, and elevating customer satisfaction (improving CSAT from 40% to 90%) while simultaneously increasing efficiency and reducing operating costs.Before joining Aerwave, Lynn led Customer Success at LeaseLock, driving implementation, training, and post-sale client engagement, and held senior leadership roles at RealPage, managing global Product Success teams for the Renter Engagement suite. Earlier at Transamerica, she had P&L responsibilities, drove marketing strategy, and led cross-functional projects to strengthen brand positioning and business performance.Lynn holds an MBA and BS in Business Administration from the University of Texas at Dallas and is an Associate Certified Coach (ACC). She is also certified in CliftonStrengths, DISC, Emotional Intelligence, and Motivators, regularly coaching CEOs and C-suite leaders to unlock potential and drive organizational impact.Renowned for her holistic thinking, creativity, and mentorship, Lynn leverages her top strengths of Futuristic, Connectedness, Input, Ideation, and Developer to inspire innovation, cultivate talent, and deliver customer-focused results. Her strategic vision and operational expertise make her a driving force behind Aerwave’s ongoing success and a recognized leader in the multifamily and customer experience space.Learn More about Lynn Margaret Dunlap-Regan:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/lynn-dunlapregan Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

