Influential Women: Gail Harris, Certified Ghostwriter And IPNEBook Award Finalist, Empowers Women To Share Their Story

FRAMINGHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-Winning Memoirist Brings 30+ Years of Experience in Storytelling and Publishing to Help Women Realize Their Full Voice and ImpactFramingham, Massachusetts – Certified ghostwriter Gail Harris creates deeply healing, compelling, life-affirming memoirs for women authors who don’t want to write their book on their own. An IPNE (Independent Book Publishers of New England) Book Award Finalist for the memoir FINDING ZOE, Gail resonates with authors who, in addition to any professional goals they may have, see writing their memoir as a way to heal—they want to heal and share what they’ve learned about themselves and life and possibly help others. They’ve done enough self-reflection to know they have a powerful story inside and are ready to claim it, and start writing.But we can get so close to our own stories. Gail helps her client-authors take a step back and connect the dots in ways they may not have seen before. She calls herself a “story doula,” guiding authors to give birth to the story that’s bursting to come alive in them, the one they’re meant to write. Gail explains that this kind of collaboration requires trust and intimacy. “I go deep with my authors,” she says. “You have to be open to this. It’s not for everyone.”Yet the truth is, when writing your memoir, the deeper you go, the more universal your story. Each of us has our particular life experiences. Yet an author’s self-reflection—that’s the takeaway for the reader. That’s when she says, “Yes, me too. I’m learning something about myself, here!” even though her experiences may be completely different. We’re all here to heal. That’s the power of memoir, Gail says. We’re all so much more alike than different, in that our life lessons overlap. Yet there are a lot of memoirs out there. What will make yours most compelling?Founder of Golden Ghostwriting, Gail’s methodology centers on finding the “gold” in each story or unique aspect of a story that isn’t in other stories. (It’s also the inspiration for her company’s name.) She finds the gold by letting the story lead, taking the author where she needs to go. Gail shares that, time and again, she’s seen an author have a new insight that somehow alters the trajectory of her story. You can’t force the process. You have to respect it. “You’re giving birth to your story,” Gail says. Therefore, if an author has a rigid deadline for publication, Gail believes it’s best for them to work with a different ghostwriter.Gail also helps her client-authors choose the best publishing path for their memoirs—no easy feat in today’s publishing world. The reality: with memoirs, unless you’re a celebrity or influencer, landing a contract with a traditional publisher is difficult. Although having a platform helps, fortunately, there are other viable options, such as working with a reputable hybrid publisher, such as She Writes Press, Gail explains.In order to work her magic, Gail only takes on one client-author at a time. She says that, in order to guide an author to go deep, she has to lead the way, and couldn’t do so if working with more than one author at a time.What draws Gail to her unique storytelling process is her spiritual journey. She has been doing her own inner work for a long time and understands what healing is about. This, along with her writing expertise, is what she believes makes being a women’s memoirist her dharma or gift. She understands that when we share our deepest truth, no matter how painful, we bring compassion and healing to ourselves and others. Gail is also the author of YOUR HEART KNOWS THE ANSWER: How to Trust Yourself and Make the choices That are Right for You.Early in her career, Gail demonstrated her creative excellence in advertising, developing campaigns for major clients including Avon, Business Week, and Fayva Shoes, and earning an Andy Award for her achievements. More recently, she received her Ghostwriting Certification from California State University, Long Beach, a master’s-level program.Learn More about Gail Harris:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/gail-harris or through her website, https://goldenghostwriting.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

