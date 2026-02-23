Jared Bauman of 201 Creative to Speak on the Future of GEO and AI Search in 2026 Webinar

Jared Bauman, CEO at 201 Creative

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jared Bauman , Co-Founder of national SEO agency 201 Creative , will speak at the upcoming webinar “ GEO and Search in 2026: Everything to Know ” on February 26 at 1:00 PM PST, addressing how AI-driven search is reshaping digital visibility and what brands must do to adapt.As AI Overviews, Google’s AI Mode, and chat-based systems like ChatGPT and Claude increasingly influence how users research and make buying decisions, traditional “10 blue links” search behavior is rapidly changing. According to recent data, traffic from large language models (LLMs) has grown 357% year-over-year, signaling a fundamental shift in how audiences discover and evaluate brands online.Jared Bauman will share insights on Generative Experience Optimization (GEO), an emerging framework that builds on traditional SEO to help businesses structure their content, entities, and authority signals so AI systems can understand, cite, and recommend their brand.“Search is no longer just about ranking in traditional results,” said Bauman. “If AI systems can’t clearly interpret and represent your brand, you’re missing a growing share of visibility. GEO ensures your digital presence is structured for how discovery actually works today.”What Attendees Will LearnThe webinar will cover:- How AI Overviews and chat-based systems are changing user search behavior- The difference between traditional SEO and Generative Experience Optimization (GEO)- Why entity clarity, schema, citations, and content structure matter more than ever- Practical steps businesses can take now to prepare for 2026 search trendsBauman will be joined by Thomas Smith of Gado Images, with the discussion moderated by Roxana Stingu, Head of Search & SEO at Alamy.

