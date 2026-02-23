Minister Blade Nzimande pays tribute to Hosi Dr. Tinyiko Lwandlamuni Phylia Nwamitwa II

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Blade Nzimande is deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Dr. Tinyiko Lwandlamuni Phylia Nwamitwa II.

Hosi N’wamitwa II was a distinguished educationist, leader, and patriot, who served our country and its people with loyalty, humility, and integrity.

I knew Hosi N’wamitwa for over three decades and had the privilege of working with her when she was a Member of our National Parliament and I was the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Education.

In my interaction with her, there are at least three of her personal qualities that always stood out for me.

The first was her humility. The second was her commitment to making a difference in the lives of marginalised communities and the third was her love for education.

She did not just love education for herself or her children. She held the strong belief that we must ensure that as many of our young people as possible are able to get access to education.

This is why she played a key role in ensuring that the Department of Higher Education of which I was Minister at the time, assists in ensuring that the young people of the Mopani District get their own university campus.

The recent opening of the Giyani campus of the Tshwane University of Technology is a tribute to her vision and leadership.

Even though education was her primary passion, Hosi N’wamitwa also contributed to other critical areas of our national development such as the empowerment of girls and women and the strengthening of the institution of traditional leadership.

Hosi Dr. Tinyiko Lwandlamuni Phylia N’wamitwa II leaves us with a monumental legacy of service and visionary leadership and because of this, she will occupy a special place in our hearts.

I wish to extend my heartfelt condolences to her family, the N’wamitwa Royal House, and the people of Limpopo.

His Excellency, Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the eulogy at the funeral of Hosi Phylia Tinyiko Lwandlamuni N’Wamitwa II.

