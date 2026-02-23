Commission for Gender Equality convenes webinar on Gender Justice, 25 Feb

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) will be convening a webinar to bring together scholars, faith leaders, policymakers, civil society actors, and constitutional institutions to interrogate how gender inequality is sustained at the intersection of religion and health and how these systemic realities shape lived, embodied experiences.

This engagement forms part of the CGE’s constitutional mandate to promote, protect, monitor, and evaluate gender equality across all sectors of society. The discussion will deliberately move from global systemic patterns to South Africa’s lived realities, highlighting institutional accountability and identifying practical pathways for intervention.

The webinar is positioned as a critical transition point from analysis to action and will inform a subsequent implementation-focused symposium aimed at strengthening coordinated institutional responses.

Members of the media are invited to join as follows:

Date: 25 February 2026

Time: 10:00 – 12:00

Platform: Teams – Click here to Join

Enquiries:

Mikateko Shipalana

E-mail: Media@cge.org.za

Cell: 063 355 6859

(Spokesperson)

Javu Baloyi

E-mail: Javu@cge.org.za

Cell: 083 579 3306

#GovZAUpdates