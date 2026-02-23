Deputy Minister Nomusa Dube-Ncube conducts oversight visit at UKZN, Westville Campus, 24 Feb

Deputy Minister Dr Nomusa Dube-Ncube will tomorrow, the 24th of February 2026 conduct an oversight visit at UKZN, Westville Campus and later move to Coastal TVET College, uMbumbulu Campus.

Deputy Minister Nomusa Dube-Ncube will on Tuesday, the 24th of February 2026 conduct an oversight visit at University of KwaZulu Natal, Westville Campus and later move to the Coastal TVET College at Mbumbulu Campus.

These oversights have helped the department deal with issues on the ground as they happen. They have provided insight and have afforded the department time for timeous intervention. The interface between the department, staff, student leadership and stakeholders within the PSET has allowed for the opportunity to interact and help navigate issues avoiding escalation that would otherwise require lengthier discussions.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Venue: UKZN Westville Campus

Date: 24 February 2026

Time: 09:00-11:00

Venue: Coastal TVET College

Date: 24 February 2026

Time: 12:00-14:00

