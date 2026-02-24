HireClearedTalent.com Launches Federal Hiring Marketplace Connecting Security-Cleared Talent to the Right Federal Roles

HireClearedTalent.com Launches Federal Hiring Marketplace Connecting Security-Cleared Professionals to the Right Federal Roles

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HireClearedTalent.com has officially launched as a dedicated job marketplace designed to improve how federal contractors, subcontractors, and small businesses connect with security-cleared talent. The platform addresses one of the most persistent and costly challenges in government contracting: finding qualified professionals who hold active security clearances and match specific project requirements.

Built on 25+ years of federal recruiting experience, HireClearedTalent connects more than one million pre-vetted professionals holding TS/SCI, Top Secret, Secret, Public Trust, and Polygraph clearances with employers supporting federal programs. The platform provides a centralized environment where security-cleared professionals and hiring teams engage more efficiently, helping reduce hiring delays, improve role alignment, and control recruiting costs.

Addressing Critical Hiring Challenges in Federal Contracting

Federal hiring operates under unique constraints. Security clearances often take months to process, cleared professionals remain in limited supply, and traditional recruiting models frequently charge 20 to 25 percent of first-year salary. For small businesses and subcontractors competing for contract awards, these costs and delays can directly affect delivery timelines and margins.

HireClearedTalent was built to address these realities. The platform enables employers to access candidates who already hold the required clearance levels, reducing dependency on lengthy clearance processing and minimizing time spent reviewing unqualified applicants.

The platform's approach combines AI-powered role matching technology with support from 100+ LIVE recruiters who have worked extensively with the Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, Department of Energy, and other federal defense and civilian agencies. This hybrid model means contractors get access to candidates who have been pre-screened for technical skills, clearance validity, and role fit, while cleared professionals work with recruiters who genuinely understand the nuances of federal work and career progression.

How HireClearedTalent Supports Federal Contractors

For employers, HireClearedTalent delivers a measurable outcome: fill cleared positions 40% faster with stronger role alignment. The platform brings together 1M+ pre-vetted security-cleared professionals, 100+ live federal recruiters, and clearance-focused AI matching to reduce hiring friction and improve placement precision.

Posting a position takes under 2 minutes. Contractors specify required security clearance levels, technical skills, location parameters, and employment details. The platform’s AI-driven matching engine immediately identifies qualified candidates from its nationwide cleared talent network, supported by recruiter-led screening and optional preliminary interviews to accelerate decision-making.

The model is especially effective for small businesses and subcontractors that may not have dedicated recruiting teams or large talent acquisition budgets. Access to pre-vetted, clearance-holding professionals without traditional recruiting overhead allows smaller firms to compete more effectively for federal contracts and scale rapidly as awards require.

For prime contractors, the platform enables rapid sourcing of specialized talent during contract phases, task order expansions, or surge requirements. Instead of maintaining costly bench staff or reacting when a cleared employee departs, primes gain access to qualified cleared replacements within days rather than months.

Post your cleared roles in under 2 minutes and start hiring faster: https://www.hireclearedtalent.com/employer/register

More information for employers & contractors is available at: https://www.hireclearedtalent.com/employers-why-choose-hireclearedtalent

Supporting Security-Cleared Professionals at Every Career Stage

On the candidate side, HireClearedTalent serves cleared professionals at every stage of their federal careers, from entry-level positions to senior executive roles. The platform recognizes that a security-cleared professional with two years of experience has very different needs than a program director with 20 years in federal contracting, and it's designed to serve both effectively.

Entry-level cleared professionals, including transitioning service members and veterans, get support translating military experience into federal contractor language that resonates with hiring managers. The platform's Talent Insights feature provides data-driven guidance on which certifications, skills, or experience will unlock higher-paying opportunities based on current market demand across different agencies and contract types.

Mid-career professionals looking to move into leadership positions or transition between agencies can use the platform to identify opportunities that represent genuine career advancement rather than lateral moves. Live recruiter support helps navigate complex decisions about whether to pursue a team lead position on a stable long-term contract or a specialist role on a higher-visibility but shorter-term program.

Senior executives seeking director, principal, or program management roles receive dedicated recruiter support and early visibility into high-value contract opportunities. This helps experienced leaders evaluate roles efficiently and focus on opportunities aligned with their background and program experience.

The signup process for candidates takes approximately 2 minutes, and the platform enables one-click applications to relevant positions. Candidates maintain a single profile that they can update as they gain new certifications or clearances, and the AI matching system proactively surfaces new opportunities as they're posted.

Create your profile in under 2 minutes and get matched to relevant opportunities: https://www.hireclearedtalent.com/jobsseekers/register

More information for candidates is available at: https://www.hireclearedtalent.com/candidates-why-join-hireclearedtalent

Live Recruiter Engagement as a Core Differentiator

What sets HireClearedTalent apart from traditional job boards is the integration of live recruiter support throughout the hiring process. Candidates working with recruiters receive higher interview response rates, while employers benefit from improved candidate readiness and reduced interview churn.

Recruiters provide resume optimization specific to federal contracting, interview preparation that addresses common questions about clearances and polygraphs, and guidance on negotiating compensation packages that include benefits typical in government contracting.

For contractors, recruiter involvement means better-qualified candidates who understand what they're applying for and have realistic expectations about compensation, location requirements, and contract duration. This pre-screening reduces time wasted on candidates who aren't genuinely interested or qualified, allowing hiring managers to focus interview time on the best fits.

Serving the Full Federal Contracting Ecosystem

HireClearedTalent is designed to serve the entire federal contracting ecosystem, from individual cleared professionals to large prime contractors managing multiple simultaneous contracts. The platform currently supports hiring across all major federal agencies and security clearance levels.

Federal contractors and security-cleared professionals can register and begin using the platform immediately.

About HireClearedTalent

HireClearedTalent is a specialized job marketplace connecting security-cleared professionals with government contractors, subcontractors, and small businesses. The platform serves all security clearance levels, from Public Trust to TS/SCI with polygraph. Built with 25+ years of federal recruiting experience, HireClearedTalent maintains a network of 1M+ security-cleared professionals and more than 100 experienced federal recruiters. Find more information at https://www.hireclearedtalent.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.