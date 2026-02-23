Influential Women Highlights the Journey of Michelle Castaneto Elloren: Advocate, Educator, and Human Rights Champion

JONESBORO, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Community Intake and Outreach Coordinator at Anaya’s Way Immigration Advocates Brings 23+ Years of Educational Leadership, Social Justice Advocacy, and Life-Changing ImpactMichelle Castaneto Elloren, a seasoned immigration advocate and entrepreneur, is making a profound impact on vulnerable communities across the United States through her dual role as Program Director for the EB/J1/H1B Program at Anaya’s Way Immigration Advocates and as Chief Executive Officer of Liberty Consultancy Inc., a staffing agency strategically affiliated with Anaya’s Way. Together, these positions allow Elloren to deliver comprehensive immigration services while ensuring that organizations serving immigrant families have access to culturally competent, mission-driven professionals.With more than 23 years as a licensed professional elementary teacher in the Philippines, Elloren built a foundation of exceptional classroom management, curriculum development, and student engagement. She holds a Master of Arts in Teaching English for Specific Purposes from Zamboanga State College of Marine Sciences and Technology, where she also served as a part-time instructor, equipping students with English language skills tailored for international employment. That academic rigor and deep commitment to education now inform every aspect of her advocacy work.Elloren’s credentials extend well beyond traditional immigration services. She holds certifications as a Human Rights Consultant and as a Certified Domestic Violence Awareness and Safety Specialist. In her capacity as Community Intake and Outreach Coordinator, she has accumulated extensive field experience and actively collaborated with federal agencies on human trafficking rescue operations — work that places her at the front lines of protecting some of the nation’s most vulnerable individuals.The capstone of her human rights work came when she played a pivotal role in resolving a five-year human trafficking case, successfully securing the freedom of a victim held against her will by a diplomat. The landmark achievement highlights not only her unwavering commitment to justice but also her ability to navigate complex legal and diplomatic challenges at the highest levels.As CEO of Liberty Consultancy Inc., Elloren has created a vital bridge between immigration advocacy and professional staffing solutions. The agency’s strategic affiliation with Anaya’s Way Immigration Advocates forms a comprehensive support ecosystem — one that addresses the legal, professional, and social needs of immigrant families while supplying organizations with qualified staff who share her commitment to social justice and human rights.Long before her work in the United States, Elloren was already demonstrating transformative leadership on the world stage. She served two terms as Local President of Junior Chamber International (JCI) Zamboanga Hermosa in Zamboanga City, Philippines — a globally recognized nonprofit organization dedicated to developing young active citizens. Under her leadership, she spearheaded impactful projects that extended well beyond her local chapter, reaching the national and international levels of the JCI network.Her two-term presidency reflects both the trust her peers placed in her and the results she consistently delivered. The breadth of her JCI projects — spanning community development, youth empowerment, and civic engagement at local, national, and international levels — laid the groundwork for the globally minded, impact-driven advocacy she brings to her work today. It was in these early leadership roles that Elloren honed her ability to mobilize communities, collaborate across borders, and lead with purpose.Beyond her organizational leadership, Elloren actively mentors young women entering the field of immigration advocacy and human rights. She encourages emerging advocates to speak up boldly, make their voices heard in policy and service spaces, and embrace initiative and persistence as core professional values. Her philosophy — to lead with passion and view every challenge as an opportunity for growth — is rooted in a career that began with a love of storytelling as a school journalist and grew through decades of collaborative work with NGOs around the world.“Meaningful impact requires both strategic thinking and heartfelt commitment,” said Elloren. “I allow my beliefs to guide my actions every day, and I am grateful to work alongside individuals and organizations that share that conviction.”Michelle Castaneto Elloren’s remarkable journey reflects the power of education, advocacy, and resilience to transform communities. Through her dual leadership roles and her specialized expertise in human rights and domestic violence awareness, she continues to establish herself as a beacon of hope and a catalyst for sustainable social change in immigration advocacy and community empowerment.About Anaya’s Way Immigration AdvocatesAnaya’s Way Immigration Advocates provides comprehensive immigration services, including EB, J1, and H1B program support to individuals and families across the United States.About Liberty Consultancy Inc.Liberty Consultancy Inc. is a staffing agency affiliated with Anaya’s Way Immigration Advocates, dedicated to connecting mission-driven organizations with culturally competent professionals committed to social justice and human rights.Learn More about Michelle Castaneto Elloren:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/michelle-elloren Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.