Influential Women Presents Keitha Denise Burnett, Ph.D.: Educator, Researcher, and Advocate Shaping Vibrant Communities

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accomplished Social Science Educator and Charter School Founder Brings Decades of Leadership, Civic Engagement, and Dedication to Equity, Resilience, and Student EmpowermentKeitha Denise Burnett, Ph.D., is an accomplished educator, researcher, and advocate whose career exemplifies the power of education, civic engagement, and purposeful action to create meaningful social change. A native of rural northeast North Carolina, Dr. Burnett’s journey from modest beginnings to academic and professional excellence reflects her perseverance, faith, and strong sense of community. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in History and Political Science from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, a Master of Public Administration from the University of North Dakota, and a Ph.D. from Florida International University. Throughout her collegiate years, Dr. Burnett was an active participant in numerous academic and honor societies, including the Golden Chain Honor Society and Pi Sigma Alpha, which underscored her commitment to scholarship, leadership, and civic responsibility. Early professional experiences as a legislative intern in Bismarck, North Dakota, and as an intern with the United States Coast Guard on Governors Island further shaped her understanding of governance, public service, and advocacy.Throughout her distinguished career, Dr. Burnett has combined rigorous scholarship with hands-on community engagement and leadership. Recognized by Bethune-Cookman University Alumni as an outstanding educator, she has served on the State of Florida Instructional Evaluation Committee and as an advisor to the Youth Council of the South Dade Chapter of the NAACP. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she organized a drive-by recognition for the class of 2020 in her community, partnering with the Miami-Dade Police Department, the office of former Commissioner Dennis Moss, and the South Dade Branch of the NAACP. Dr. Burnett currently co-chairs the Community Scientific Advisory Board of the Center for Latino Health Research Opportunities, a collaborative initiative between Florida International University and the University of Miami, and is an active member of the South Florida Writers Association, further demonstrating her commitment to scholarship, research, and social advocacy.Dr. Burnett’s impact in education spans decades of teaching and leadership. A National Board Certified Teacher, she has served as Social Studies Department Chair in Miami-Dade County Public Schools, teaching a wide range of courses from exceptional education to advanced placement. In 2005, she founded Lawrence Academy, an independent charter school named in honor of her parents, serving primarily migrant and disadvantaged populations. Under her leadership, Lawrence Academy became the first charter institution in South Dade to earn accreditation from SACS, with over 70% of graduates pursuing higher education. Despite under-enrollment challenges that led to the school’s closure nearly a decade later, Dr. Burnett transformed her experiences into the reflective book The Last 180 Days, highlighting lessons of resilience, leadership, and innovation in education. She has presented internationally, including at the 25th Annual International Conference on Education in Athens, Greece, and continues to develop upcoming works, including a book scheduled for release in Fall 2026 and another on purposeful portfolios in social science education.Today, Dr. Burnett serves as a Social Science Faculty member and Call to Action Coordinator at Gulliver Preparatory School in Miami, teaching courses such as Women’s Studies, Government, and Economics. Her pedagogy emphasizes student-led research, critical thinking, and civic engagement, illustrated by dynamic symposiums on contemporary social issues. She is also developing a virtual Black History lecture series and community tours in partnership with the NAACP, reinforcing her commitment to historical awareness, diversity, and equity.Dr. Burnett attributes her professional success to growing up in a supportive family within a close-knit community and to her Christian values, including integrity, honesty, respect, and a strong work ethic. These principles inspired her to “reach back” and support others whenever possible, shaping a career devoted to empowering students, fostering equitable educational opportunities, and advancing social justice.She advises young women entering education to approach the profession with dedication, proper training, and the right tools, recognizing the transformative impact they can have on students and communities. While she acknowledges contemporary challenges, including funding limitations and the growing influence of AI in education, Dr. Burnett emphasizes that human creativity, belief, and action remain critical to overcoming obstacles. Her guiding values—integrity, respect, family, and spirituality—permeate both her professional work and personal life, ensuring that service, mentorship, and advocacy remain at the forefront of her mission.Beyond her professional contributions, Dr. Burnett is a devoted wife to Michael and a mother to Melanie and Michael II. Her family, along with her dedication to community and faith, continues to inform her work and inspire her lifelong commitment to education, advocacy, and social change.Through decades of teaching, research, and community leadership, Dr. Keitha Denise Burnett exemplifies how educators can shape the future by nurturing resilience, empowering the next generation, and creating opportunities for underserved populations to thrive.Learn More about Keitha Denise Burnett:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/keithadenise-burnett Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.