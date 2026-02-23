Here’s what to watch for from House Republican committees during the week:

Appropriations



On Tuesday, February 24, the Subcommittee on National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs will hold an oversight hearing called "National Endowment for Democracy."

Armed Services

On Tuesday, February 24, the Subcommittee on Tactical Air and Land Forces and the Subcommittee on Readiness will hold a joint hearing called "Modernization of the Organic Industrial Base."

Education & Workforce

On Tuesday, February 24, the Subcommittee on Workforce Protections will hold a hearing called "Balancing Careers and Care: Examining Innovative Approaches to Paid Leave."

On Tuesday, February 24, the Subcommittee on Early Childhood, Elementary, and Secondary Education will hold a hearing called "Building an AI-Ready America: Teaching in the AI Age."

Energy & Commerce

Foreign Affairs

On Tuesday, February 24, the Subcommittee on Environment will hold a hearing called "From Source to Tap: A Hearing to Examine Challenges and Opportunities for Safe, Reliable, and Affordable Drinking Water."On Tuesday, February 24, the Committee on Foreign Affairs will hold a full committee hearing called "Advancing National Security through Commercial Diplomacy."

On Tuesday, February 24, the South and Central Asia Subcommittee will hold a hearingcalled "Strengthening Export Control Enforcement."

Homeland Security

Judiciary

H.R. ___, the Shut Down Sanctuary Policies Act (McClintock)

Natural Resources

On Tuesday, February 24, the Committee on Homeland Security will hold a full committee hearing called "Before the Whistle: Assessing Information Sharing and Security Collaboration Ahead of Major Events."On Tuesday, February 24, the Judiciary Committee will hold a full committee markup on the following bill:On Tuesday, February 24, the Subcommittee on Water, Wildlife and Fisheries will hold an oversight hearing titled “Bureaucratic Delays and the Costs to Ratepayers and Electric Power Systems.”

On Tuesday, February 24, the Subcommittee on Energy and Mineral Resources will hold a legislative hearing on the following bills:

H.R. 1501, the Protecting Domestic Mining Act of 2025 (Shreve)

H.R. 2969, the Finding Opportunities for Resource Exploration (Finding ORE) Act (Wittman)

H.R. 4781, the Rare Earth Solutions and Carbon Utilization Enhancement (RESCUE) Act of 2025 (Barr)

H.R. 5929, the Critical Minerals Supply Chain Resiliency Act (Barr)

H.R. 7126, the Securing Essential and Critical U.S. Resources and Elements (SECURE) Minerals Act of 2026 (Wittman)

H.R. 7458, the Domestic Opportunities for Resource Exploration (Domestic ORE) Act (Hageman)

Oversight and Government Reform

Rules

On Wednesday, February 24, the Subcommittee on Government Operations will hold a hearing called "An Update on DoD’s Struggling Background Check System."

On Monday, February 23, the Committee on Rules will meet on the following measures:

H.R. 4626, the Home Appliance Protection and Affordability Act (Allen)

H.R. 4758, the Homeowner Energy Freedom Act (Goldman)

Science, Space, and Technology

Small Business

Transportation and Infrastructure

Veterans Affairs

On Tuesday, February 24, the Subcommittee on Investigations and Oversight will hold a hearing called "Powering America's AI Future: Assessing Policy Options to Increase Data Center Infrastructure."On Tuesday, February 24, the Committee on Small Business will hold a full committee hearing called "Career and Technical Education: Developing the Future of Main Street Success."On Tuesday, February 24, the Subcommittee on Water Resources and Environment will hold a hearing called "Proposals for a Water Resources Development Act of 2026 – Administration Priorities."On Tuesday, February 24, the House and Senate Committees on Veterans' Affairs will hold a joint hearing called "Legislative Presentation of Disabled American Veterans & Multi VSOs: Military Officers Association of America, Blue Star Families, Vietnam Veterans of America, National Congress of American Indians, Service Women's Action Network, Gold Star Wives of America, Inc., and Black Veterans Project."

On Tuesday, February 24, the Subcommittee on Economic Opportunity will hold a markup on the following bills:

Ways and Means

On Tuesday, February 24, the Subcommittee on Health will hold a hearing called "Advancing the Next Generation of America’s Health Care Workforce."

