Committee Cliff Notes: Weekly Preview – Week of February 23, 2026
Appropriations
On Tuesday, February 24, the Subcommittee on National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs will hold an oversight hearing called "National Endowment for Democracy."
Armed Services
On Tuesday, February 24, the Subcommittee on Tactical Air and Land Forces and the Subcommittee on Readiness will hold a joint hearing called "Modernization of the Organic Industrial Base."
Education & Workforce
On Tuesday, February 24, the Subcommittee on Workforce Protections will hold a hearingcalled "Balancing Careers and Care: Examining Innovative Approaches to Paid Leave."
On Tuesday, February 24, the Subcommittee on Early Childhood, Elementary, and Secondary Education will hold a hearing called "Building an AI-Ready America: Teaching in the AI Age."
Energy & Commerce
On Tuesday, February 24, the Subcommittee on Environment will hold a hearing called "From Source to Tap: A Hearing to Examine Challenges and Opportunities for Safe, Reliable, and Affordable Drinking Water."
Foreign Affairs
On Tuesday, February 24, the Committee on Foreign Affairs will hold a full committee hearing called "Advancing National Security through Commercial Diplomacy."
On Tuesday, February 24, the South and Central Asia Subcommittee will hold a hearingcalled "Strengthening Export Control Enforcement."
Homeland Security
On Tuesday, February 24, the Committee on Homeland Security will hold a full committee hearing called "Before the Whistle: Assessing Information Sharing and Security Collaboration Ahead of Major Events."
Judiciary
On Tuesday, February 24, the Judiciary Committee will hold a full committee markup on the following bill:
- H.R. ___, the Shut Down Sanctuary Policies Act (McClintock)
Natural Resources
On Tuesday, February 24, the Subcommittee on Water, Wildlife and Fisheries will hold an oversight hearing titled “Bureaucratic Delays and the Costs to Ratepayers and Electric Power Systems.”
On Tuesday, February 24, the Subcommittee on Energy and Mineral Resources will hold a legislative hearing on the following bills:
- H.R. 1501, the Protecting Domestic Mining Act of 2025 (Shreve)
- H.R. 2969, the Finding Opportunities for Resource Exploration (Finding ORE) Act (Wittman)
- H.R. 4781, the Rare Earth Solutions and Carbon Utilization Enhancement (RESCUE) Act of 2025 (Barr)
- H.R. 5929, the Critical Minerals Supply Chain Resiliency Act (Barr)
- H.R. 7126, the Securing Essential and Critical U.S. Resources and Elements (SECURE) Minerals Act of 2026 (Wittman)
- H.R. 7458, the Domestic Opportunities for Resource Exploration (Domestic ORE) Act (Hageman)
Oversight and Government Reform
On Wednesday, February 24, the Subcommittee on Government Operations will hold a hearing called "An Update on DoD’s Struggling Background Check System."
Rules
On Monday, February 23, the Committee on Rules will meet on the following measures:
- H.R. 4626, the Home Appliance Protection and Affordability Act (Allen)
- H.R. 4758, the Homeowner Energy Freedom Act (Goldman)
Science, Space, and Technology
On Tuesday, February 24, the Subcommittee on Investigations and Oversight will hold a hearing called "Powering America's AI Future: Assessing Policy Options to Increase Data Center Infrastructure."
Small Business
On Tuesday, February 24, the Committee on Small Business will hold a full committee hearing called "Career and Technical Education: Developing the Future of Main Street Success."
Transportation and Infrastructure
On Tuesday, February 24, the Subcommittee on Water Resources and Environment will hold a hearing called "Proposals for a Water Resources Development Act of 2026 – Administration Priorities."
Veterans Affairs
On Tuesday, February 24, the House and Senate Committees on Veterans' Affairs will hold a joint hearing called "Legislative Presentation of Disabled American Veterans & Multi VSOs: Military Officers Association of America, Blue Star Families, Vietnam Veterans of America, National Congress of American Indians, Service Women's Action Network, Gold Star Wives of America, Inc., and Black Veterans Project."
On Tuesday, February 24, the Subcommittee on Economic Opportunity will hold a markup on the following bills:
- H.R. 982, the Warriors to Workforce Act (Van Orden)
- H.R. 5634, the Veterans Flight Training Responsibility Act of 2025 (Kean)
- H.R. 7049, the Improving Mental Health Care and Coordination for Homeless Veterans Act (Valadao)
- H.R. 7083, the CRUISE Act (Barrett)
- H.R. 7103, the Improving Emerging Tech Opportunities for Veterans Act (Hamadeh)
- H.R. 7141, the Affordable Housing Guarantee Act (Miller-Meeks)
- H.R. 1803, the Fair Access to Co-ops for Veterans Act of 2025 (Meng)
- H.R. 1957, the End Veteran Homelessness Act of 2025 (Takano)
- H.R. 1965, the Veteran Education Assistance Adjustment Act (Vasquez)
- H.R. 3159, the Improving SCRA Benefit Utilization Act (McClain Delaney)
- H.R. 5436, To amend title 38, United States Code, to prohibit an educational institution from withholding a transcript from an individual who pursued a course or program of education at such institution using Post-9/11 educational assistance (Mannion)
- H.R. 7150, To amend title 38, United States Code, to require the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to submit to Congress a quarterly report on housing loans insured, guaranteed, or under laws administered by the Secretary, and for other purposes (Whitesides)
Ways and Means
On Tuesday, February 24, the Subcommittee on Health will hold a hearing called "Advancing the Next Generation of America’s Health Care Workforce."
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.