Spring Health and DuploCloud Share How to Scale AI Securely in Healthcare at ViVE 2026

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spring Health, a leading digital mental health platform supporting employers and members at scale, will join DuploCloud , the AI-powered DevOps automation platform, at ViVE 2026 in Los Angeles from February 22-25 to share how healthcare organizations can operationalize AI securely in mission-critical, highly regulated environments.During the joint session on February 23 at 2:15 PM in Data Innovation Theater A, “How Spring Health Scales AI Securely in a Mission-Critical Environment,” Spring Health will detail its approach to deploying automation and AI across clinical and operational workflows while maintaining strict requirements for uptime, privacy, and compliance, including HIPAA and HITRUST.Spring Health operates in a privacy-first healthcare environment where downtime directly impacts patient care. As the company’s customer base has grown rapidly, a small DevOps team has been responsible for supporting more than 200 engineers while ensuring reliability, auditability, and regulatory compliance across production systems.“AI has enormous potential to improve care and support clinicians, but only if it’s deployed responsibly,” said Pradip Thachile, Head of AI at Spring Health. “For us, that means strong guardrails, human oversight, and infrastructure that never becomes a bottleneck. Our work with DuploCloud has allowed us to move faster with AI while maintaining the trust, security, and compliance that healthcare demands.”Spring Health will share how it uses DuploCloud’s AI-powered DevOps platform to standardize infrastructure, embed compliance by default, and automate operational workflows. The platform enables developer self-service without sacrificing centralized security and IT control, allowing AI initiatives to move from experimentation into secure production environments.“Healthcare companies should not have to choose between innovation and reliability,” said Venkat Thiruvengadam, CEO of DuploCloud. “Spring Health demonstrates what’s possible when AI-driven DevOps is combined with built-in compliance and human accountability. Our platform was designed to help teams scale safely, reduce operational burden, and keep mission-critical systems running without compromise.”According to the company, Spring Health has achieved measurable results through its partnership with DuploCloud, including maintaining a 99.9% SLA across production environments, reducing cloud costs by 30–40% through optimization, improving recovery times, and scaling engineering and AI initiatives without adding DevOps headcount.The presentation will highlight broader lessons for healthcare and other regulated industries, including the importance of human-in-the-loop AI systems, the coexistence of developer velocity and enterprise governance, and the ability for small DevOps teams to scale effectively when automation and guardrails are built into the platform.DuploCloud will be in the AI @ ViVE Zone in Booth #936 showing how lean teams automate compliant infrastructure without a heavy DevOps lift.About Spring HealthSpring Health is a global mental health platform that connects members, providers, and organizations through one integrated system. Independently validated by JAMA Network Open and the Validation Institute for achieving meaningful clinical outcomes and net savings, the platform delivers personalized mental health support, including self-guided tools, coaching, therapy, medication management, and specialty care. Today, more than 50 million people worldwide have access to Spring Health, which is trusted by leading employers, health plans, and channel partners, including Highmark, Target, The Coca-Cola Company, BlackRock, Microsoft, Pfizer, and Wawa. Spring Health is backed by leading global investors including Generation Investment Management, Kinnevik, the William K. Warren Foundation, RRE, Northzone, Tiger Global and others. For more information, visit www.springhealth.com About DuploCloudDuploCloud is an AI-powered DevOps automation platform that helps organizations deploy, secure, and operate cloud infrastructure with speed and confidence. By combining autonomous AI agents with built-in security, compliance, and human oversight, DuploCloud reduces operational complexity, accelerates time to value, and enables teams to scale without increasing DevOps burden. https://duplocloud.com/

