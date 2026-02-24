Third Installment in Popular Children’s Aviation Series Takes Young Readers on a Life-Saving Air Ambulance Mission

Helo Girls: The Air Ambulance Pilot cover Blue Balloon Books logo

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready for an adventure in Helo Girls: The Air Ambulance Pilot, the third book in the Helo Girls ® series, publishing on February 24, 2026, with Blue Balloon Books. This STEAM-focused children’s series inspires curiosity, courage, and a love of helping others. Written by decorated combat veteran and former US Army medevac pilot Dr. Kodey Bogart, AvD, this latest installment invites young readers aboard MED Flight One for an urgent rescue mission.

In Helo Girls: The Air Ambulance Pilot, readers assist Zuri, a skilled air ambulance pilot, and her elite medevac team as they undertake a critical mission to locate a patient in a remote area. Acting as the “observer,” children are encouraged to actively participate by spotting the patient, identifying a safe landing zone, and learning how critical decisions are made in real time. Along the way, readers discover what it takes to operate a medical evacuation helicopter, from preflight safety checks to delivering the patient to safety.

Blending adventure with education, the book introduces readers to aviation careers and STEAM concepts (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) through engaging illustrations, interactive activities, and accessible explanations of real-world processes. The story highlights teamwork, problem-solving, calm decision-making under pressure, and skills that extend far beyond the cockpit.

Helo Girls: The Air Ambulance Pilot is ideal for curious, adventurous readers who dream of flying, saving lives, and learning how things work. It also serves as an inspiring introduction to aviation and medical careers, showing children, especially girls, that there is no limit to where their interests can take them.

About the Author

Dr. Kodey Bogart, AvD is a former United States Army warrant officer and aviator who flew the Blackhawk during medical evacuation missions. She is a decorated combat veteran who has received two Air Medals and a Sikorsky Rescue Award. Kodey has extensive experience across aviation operations, including aviation safety, flight training, maintenance test flights, helicopter air ambulance, and aviation law enforcement. Kodey lives with her husband and children in Merritt Island, Florida. She loves to share her passion for aviation, especially with her daughter and sons, by showing the diversity in the mission. The sky is not the limit!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.