BackPocket Agency Reports 30% Year-Over-Year Growth, Expands Association and Healthcare Marketing Client Portfolio

BackPocket Agency, a marketing and communications agency supporting associations, non-profits, healthcare, and B2B organizations, boasted 30% YOY growth.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BackPocket Agency , a Chicago-based marketing and communications agency supporting associations, non-profits, healthcare, and B2B organizations, announced 30% year-over-year growth along with several new client engagements to begin 2026.The agency continues to see strong demand for association marketing strategy, healthcare marketing services, website design and development, content marketing, and integrated communications support. Growth is driven by membership organizations seeking to increase member retention, improve member acquisition, strengthen volunteer recruitment, and modernize digital platforms.“We’re entering 2026 with strong momentum and an expanding roster of association and healthcare clients,” said Joe Stella , CEO and Co-Founder of BackPocket Agency. “Organizations are looking for strategic marketing partners who understand membership models, stakeholder engagement, and the importance of measurable results.”BackPocket Agency recently began work with the American Library Association (ALA), the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE), the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS), the Oncology Nursing Society (ONS), the Certification Board for Diabetes Care and Education (CBDCE), the National Consortium for Health Sciences Education (NCHSE), the American Planning Association (APA), and UL Standards & Engagement.Across these partnerships, BackPocket Agency is supporting initiatives including marketing strategy, website redesign, content development, event marketing campaigns, brand positioning, and digital experience improvements.These organizations join a portfolio that already includes notable clients like Muscular Dystrophy Association, the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, and the Institute for Real Estate Management.BackPocket Agency partners with associations, healthcare organizations, nonprofits, and B2B brands to drive measurable growth and engagement. Core services include:Association marketing strategy and lifecycle marketingHealthcare marketing and communications strategyMembership marketing and retention campaignsEvent marketing strategy and conference promotionVolunteer recruitment marketingWebsite design and developmentUser experience (UX) strategyContent strategy and content developmentAnnual report writing and designBrand positioning and messagingCreative direction and graphic designMarketing research and go-to-market planningBy combining strategic planning, content marketing, website development, and performance measurement, BackPocket helps organizations increase membership, grow event attendance, improve stakeholder engagement, and strengthen brand visibility.About BackPocket AgencyBackPocket Agency is an independent marketing and communications agency headquartered in Chicago. The agency specializes in association marketing, healthcare marketing, nonprofit marketing, and B2B marketing services.Recognized as one of “America’s Most Loved Companies to Work For” by the Maya Culture Awards, BackPocket Agency delivers marketing communications programs without the complexity or red tape of traditional agencies.For more information about BackPocket Agency’s association marketing and healthcare marketing services, visit https://backpocketagency.com Media Contact

