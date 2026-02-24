Auction of Pristine 27-Meter Ferretti Custom Line Navetta Yacht in Italy

Ferretti Yacht offered by G3 Auctions Custom Line Navetta 27 at Auction

Located in Sanremo, the Minimum Bid is €1.38 Million

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palm Beach based G3 Auctions is providing yachting enthusiasts with another opportunity in Europe. On March 10th, a private 24-hour auction will be held for Myeerah; a luxury motor yacht built in 2000 by the Ferretti Group. Never chartered, Myeerah received an extensive refit in 2021 and 2022, fresh paint in 2023, and is listed for €2.6 Million.One of two Navetta 27 models, Myeerah tops out at 15 knots and cruises at 13 knots. She boasts a maximum cruising range of 1000 nautical miles with power coming from two MAN 1200 horsepower diesel engines. She can accommodate 8 guests and 4 crew members. As described by Ferretti, Custom Line builds a fleet of timeless yachts with a special focus on the bespoke. Each yacht is a perfect combination of cutting-edge technology, ingenious functional solutions, and elegant, unmistakable design. Myeerah has been meticulously maintained, and is ready for her new owner.Don’t miss this opportunity to bid on a world class yacht. Private previews can be arranged through listing broker Orieta Saraci of EST Yachting & Services. The auction will be conducted electronically, and is open to registered bidders only. For full details and auction information visit G3auctions.com or call 1-678-333-3000.

Legal Disclaimer:

