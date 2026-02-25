CasaVoya and OpenBnB Join Forces to Unlock Hidden New York City Housing Inventory for Global Travelers

A partial map of CasaVoya listings

Collaboration pioneers a direct-to-consumer distribution model for short-term New York City stays, providing World Cup visitors with affordable housing options

Our mission at OpenBnB is to bring transparency back to the booking process” — Aniket Handa

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CasaVoya, the vacation rental platform specializing in exclusive New York City accommodations, today announced a new integration with OpenBnB, a leading Chrome extension dedicated to transparent travel booking. This collaboration directly addresses the severe shortage of whole-apartment stays in New York City by surfacing direct-to-host properties that are currently invisible on major platforms like Airbnb.When OpenBnB users search for accommodations in New York City on Airbnb or other major online travel agencies (OTAs), they will now receive a recommendation to explore CasaVoya's curated portfolio of hundreds of properties available for direct booking—inventory that doesn't appear in their original search results and that they would likely never discover otherwise. In addition to discovering new properties, guests can save up to 20% worth of commissions typically added by Airbnb and similar booking platforms.This partnership arrives at a critical time for budget-conscious travelers. CasaVoya currently offers some of the most affordable accommodation options in New York City for the upcoming World Cup. While hotel prices across the five boroughs are skyrocketing, CasaVoya’s direct-booking model allows visitors to secure high-quality, multi-bedroom homes at a fraction of the cost of traditional hospitality or inflated OTA listings."The current search experience for NYC is broken; travelers see a fraction of what’s actually available due to complex local regulations," said Alex Ramani, Managing Partner of CasaVoya. "By integrating with OpenBnB, we are effectively bypassing the traditional search wall and are giving fans traveling for the World Cup and other major events a way to find authentic and affordable housing that simply doesn't appear in standard search results.""Our mission at OpenBnB is to bring transparency back to the booking process," said Aniket Handa, Founder at OpenBnB. "Partnering with CasaVoya allows us to solve a massive pain point in one of the world's most difficult rental markets. We’re providing a bridge to vetted, local inventory that offers better value than anything else on the market right now."The partnership specifically benefits families and large groups who are often priced out of the Manhattan hotel market. By prioritizing direct-to-host connections, CasaVoya and OpenBnB ensure a secure, transparent, and affordable alternative for the modern traveler.About CasaVoyaCasaVoya (formerly ManhattanBNB) is a vacation rental platform that democratizes access to authentic, affordable travel experiences. Born in New York City's highly regulated rental market, CasaVoya operates as a trusted introduction service, connecting travelers directly with exclusive vacation rentals not listed on traditional booking platforms. The company has facilitated thousands of stays for guests from 22 countries, serving groups, families, and travelers seeking alternatives to hotels and cookie-cutter accommodations across New York City and other major global destinations. For more information, visit www.CasaVoya.com About OpenBnBOpenBnB is a browser extension that empowers travelers to find the best booking alternatives. By surfacing direct-to-host options and hidden inventory, OpenBnB helps users secure the best stays at the lowest possible prices. For more information, visit www.OpenBnb.com Media ContactCasaVoyahello@casavoya.com

