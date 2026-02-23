Saudi Arabia strengthens leadership in life sciences through regulatory reform and digital innovation
SFDA is supporting safer food systems, more effective health care regulation and a stronger environment for research and development”RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, February 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saudi Arabia’s efforts to modernise regulation and accelerate innovation across food safety, health care and biotechnology are the focus of a new six-part article series published by Oxford Business Group (OBG) in collaboration with the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA). The series explores how digitalisation, regulatory reform and capacity building are supporting the Saudi Vision 2030 objectives while reinforcing its role in global health and safety governance.
Several of the articles examine the SFDA’s use of advanced technologies to enhance regulatory efficiency and risk management. These include the deployment of a Digital Employee to automate chemical hazard risk assessments in food, significantly reducing processing times, as well as the use of robotic process automation, artificial intelligence and data analytics to strengthen pharmacovigilance, medication error prevention and cosmetic safety oversight. Together, these initiatives reflect a shift towards more proactive, data-driven regulatory models.
The series also highlights Saudi Arabia’s growing profile in clinical research and medical innovation. Coverage includes progress in clinical trials supported by new electronic submission and monitoring systems, expanded local participation in research, and advances in gene and cell therapy studies. In parallel, the articles examine developments in the medical device sector, including the Kingdom’s pioneering regulatory framework for point-of-care manufacturing, which enables health care institutions to develop non-commercial, in-house solutions while maintaining stringent safety standards.
Biotechnology and food system innovation form another key theme. The articles assess regulatory reforms aimed at strengthening the biopharmaceutical sector, including the restructuring of the SFDA’s biologics function and efforts to build local manufacturing capacity. They also explore the Kingdom’s approach to novel foods and biotechnology, with a focus on scientific risk assessment, clear regulatory pathways and international engagement through standard-setting bodies.
Commenting on the series the SFDA, noted that the initiatives highlighted reflect the authority’s commitment to strengthening public health protection while enabling innovation.
“By modernising regulatory frameworks and integrating advanced digital tools, the SFDA is supporting safer food systems, more effective health care regulation and a stronger environment for research and development. These efforts are central to building resilient, future-ready regulatory systems aligned with national priorities,” the SFDA said.
Büşra Karacadağ, OBG’s Country Director for Saudi, said the articles demonstrate the depth of transformation under way across Saudi Arabia’s regulatory landscape.
“The series shows how the Kingdom is combining digital innovation with institutional reform to strengthen health security, support research and encourage responsible innovation. This approach is positioning Saudi Arabia as an increasingly influential contributor to global regulatory and scientific dialogue,” she said.
The six articles form part of OBG’s wider coverage of Saudi Arabia’s economic and institutional development and are intended to provide policymakers, investors and industry stakeholders with detailed insight into the Kingdom’s evolving life sciences and health care ecosystem.
The full series is available to view at: https://www.sfda.gov.sa/en/scientific-magazines-and-articles
