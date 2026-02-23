As we enter this next phase of growth, the principle that has guided Banister since 1993 remains unchanged: our clients come first” — Patrick Sylvester

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Banister International Announces Next Phase of Growth

Banister International, a leading human capital advisory firm specializing in executive search and leadership solutions, today announced its next phase of growth, marked by its evolution into a family-owned business and the launch of a redeveloped website.

Since its founding in 1993, Banister International has built its reputation on a results-driven executive search methodology anchored in four core values: Speed, Quality, Execution, and Insights. As the firm enters its next phase of growth, it continues to distinguish itself in an industry increasingly shaped by AI and automation by remaining firmly committed to a human-first approach. Banister’s proprietary search process is defined by direct client partnership, deep industry relationships, rigorous candidate evaluation, and hands-on proactive search management across diverse industries and functional leadership roles.

“As we enter this next phase of growth, the principle that has guided Banister since 1993 remains unchanged: our clients come first,” said Patrick Sylvester, Founder & CEO. “I am thrilled that my daughters, Frances and Grace, have chosen to build their futures alongside me and the Banister team. They bring a fresh perspective while continuing to embody our values and level of service for decades to come.”

To learn more about Banister International, visit the redeveloped website at banisterinternational.com.

About Banister International

Founded in 1993, Banister International is a premier Human Capital Advisory Firm providing exceptional talent solutions to transformational, high-performing organizations. With more than 30 years of experience, the firm specializes in Executive Search, Next Generation Leadership development, large-scale Search & Advisory projects, and Interim Executive placements from Senior Director to C-Suite levels.

Banister International is built on four core values: Quality, Execution, Speed, and Insights. Banister’s hands-on Managing Director–partner model, technology-enabled tools, and trusted global network enable selective client partnerships focused on results, full process transparency, and unmatched efficiency.

About Sanford Rose Associates®

Banister International is a member of the Sanford Rose Associates® network of offices. Sanford Rose Associates is a globally recognized executive search firm with over 60 years of expertise in connecting top talent with leading organizations. With a network of offices across North America and beyond, Sanford Rose specializes in customized recruitment solutions tailored to the unique needs of its clients. The firm’s consultative approach, industry-specific expertise, and commitment to delivering high-impact results have earned it a reputation for excellence in executive search. Backed by the Sanford Rose Associates® “Dimensional Search®” process, the firm ensures precision in talent acquisition, helping businesses drive success through strategic hiring.

Contact information

Banister International

info@banisterintus.com

224-655-5563

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.