Nathans Investigations Celebrates 10 Years of Trusted Private Investigation Services in Orlando

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nathans Investigations, an award-winning, veteran-owned private investigation agency serving Orlando and Central Florida, proudly celebrates 10 years of trusted local investigative services. The agency has earned recognition for ethical, results-driven investigations, providing individuals and businesses with confidential support in sensitive legal, family, and corporate matters.

Founder Eric Nathan, a Certified International Investigator and member of the World Association of Detectives, and his team have been featured on NPR's Morning Edition, Freakonomics Radio, and Crime Stories with Nancy Grace, as well as in publications including Lawyer Magazine, Miami Community Newspapers, and South Florida Business Journal. These appearances underscore Nathans Investigations’ reputation as a professional, award-winning investigative partner. For guidance on hiring and working with private investigators in Florida, read our Comprehensive Florida Private Investigator Guide 2026.

“We are honored to have served Orlando residents and attorneys for 10 years,” said Eric Nathan. “Our mission has always been to provide ethical, confidential, and court-ready investigative services that protect families, businesses, and legal outcomes. Every case is handled with the highest standards of discretion and professionalism.”

Comprehensive, Confidential Investigative Services in Orlando

Nathans Investigations offers a full range of licensed private investigation services, including:

Surveillance and Infidelity Investigations

Child Custody and Family Law Support

Online, Social Media, and Romance Scam Investigations

Background Checks and Employee Screening

Corporate Investigations, Bank & Asset Searches, and Fraud Investigations

Litigation Support and Evidence Documentation

Each investigation is tailored to client needs, combining advanced technology and local expertise to deliver confidential, defensible, and actionable results for every case.

With a decade of experience in Orlando, the agency has developed deep knowledge of local laws, procedures, and community dynamics, ensuring clients receive accurate and actionable evidence for their cases.

About Nathans Investigations

Nathans Investigations is a veteran-owned private investigation firm based in Florida. Specializing in surveillance, family law investigations, online and social media investigations, and corporate investigative support, the agency is recognized for accuracy, ethical investigative practices, and strict confidentiality. Residents, attorneys, and businesses throughout Orlando and Central Florida rely on Nathans Investigations for professional, discreet, and trusted investigative solutions.

Contact Orlando’s award-winning private investigators at Nathans Investigations today for a free, confidential consultation: 407-338-3348 or Info@nathans-investigations.com.

Orlando Private Investigator – Nathans Investigations

