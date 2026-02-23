Atlas Renewable Energy Secures Landmark USD 3 Billion Refinancing for its Portfolio in Latin America

Atlas Renewable Energy The transaction covers a portfolio of high-performing solar and storage assets located primarily in Chile. Atlas continues evolving its capital structuring approach to support the next phase of the energy transition in Latin America.

The transaction strengthens Atlas’ footprint in Latin America and is expected to be the largest corporate refinancing for renewable energy in the region.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlas Renewable Energy (“Atlas”), a leading international clean energy infrastructure provider, announced today that it has secured the largest corporate refinancing for non-conventional renewable energy in Latin America to date.Totaling approximately USD 3 billion, the transaction was executed by Atlas with support from its sponsor Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) and the participation of financial institutions including Crédit Agricole, Natixis CIB, Banco Santander, BNP Paribas, MUFG Bank, Ltd., Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley. The transaction involved 26 law firms across 11 jurisdictions, reflecting its scale and structural complexity.The size of the capital raised underscores the continued trust that international financial institutions place in Atlas. The refinancing will allow Atlas to optimize its capital structure, unlock competitive financing costs across its regional portfolio, and provide a long-term runway for continued growth in clean energy infrastructure. The transaction covers a portfolio of high-performing solar and storage assets located primarily in Chile. Additionally, the financing supports projects in Brazil and in Mexico.“Securing a refinancing of this magnitude is a strong vote of confidence from global financial institutions for our brand and forward strategy in the region”, said Carlos Barrera, CEO of Atlas Renewable Energy. “The commitment of our investors and banking partners reflects conviction on the quality of our portfolio and performance of our team. With strong governance, disciplined execution and growth, Atlas has not only become the largest IPP in the renewable energy sector in Latin America but has proven to generate sustainable value in multiple markets over the past decade. This refinancing is also a sign of the company’s financial maturity and will support its next phase of growth.”Building on a long history of award-winning transactions and industry recognition, Atlas continues evolving its capital structuring approach to support the next phase of the energy transition in Latin America. The company has consistently pioneered innovative financing solutions for solar and battery storage, adapting structures to complex and evolving markets through emerging technologies. This deep-rooted innovation mindset, combined with best-in-class execution capabilities, positions Atlas not only to be able to deploy capital at scale today, but to shape how clean energy infrastructure is financed in the years ahead.About Atlas Renewable EnergyAtlas Renewable Energy is a leading international clean energy infrastructure provider with a renewable asset base of over 10.8 GW. Atlas has specialized in developing, financing, constructing, and operating large-scale renewable energy projects since 2017.With a strong presence in Latin America, Atlas has an experienced team with extensive global power market and renewable energy expertise, as well as a solid track record in ESG and sustainable development. The company’s strategy is focused on helping large corporations in their transition to secure clean energy, guaranteeing reliable solutions that meet their needs and have a positive impact on the communities where it operates.More information at: www.atlasrenewableenergy.com

