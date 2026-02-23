Onil Gunawardana’s 5Ps of Product Addresses the Alignment Gaps That Emerge as Companies Scale

SAN FRANCISCO , CA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As companies grow, the work of building products often becomes less about speed and more about coordination. New teams form, decision-making spreads across functions, and priorities can drift. Onil Gunawardana , founder of 5Ps of Product, said this is where many organizations begin to see a familiar pattern: they continue shipping, but struggle to stay aligned on what matters most.“Scaling increases complexity,” Gunawardana said. “If teams don’t have a shared way to make decisions, they start solving different problems in parallel.”Gunawardana created 5Ps of Product as a framework for product teams navigating that shift. The model is structured around five pillars—Plan, Problem, Product, Promotion, and Platform and is designed to help teams make foundational choices explicit as products and organizations expand.In practice, alignment breakdowns often show up in small, compounding ways: teams disagree on which customer to optimize for, roadmaps become a collection of competing priorities, and success metrics vary by function. The result, Gunawardana said, is motion without clarity—work that moves forward without a consistent narrative for why it matters.Within the 5Ps of Product framework, early-stage decisions—such as problem definition, target user, product scope, and positioning—are treated as prerequisites for execution. The intent is to provide a common reference point that holds as companies add people, lines of business, and internal stakeholders.“Growth adds layers,” Gunawardana said. “When the shared context disappears, teams don’t just slow down—they diverge.”Gunawardana has led product teams at Google, Snowflake, eBay, and LiveRamp and the products he built generated more than $2 billion in incremental revenue. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and engineering degrees from Stanford University and Yale University. He is also the co-founder of Inspire, a nonprofit that has supported more than 300,000 students.More information about the 5Ps of Product framework is available at: https://5psofproduct.com ABOUT 5Ps OF PRODUCT5Ps of Product is a product management framework and content platform founded by Onil Gunawardana. It publishes models, templates, and examples intended to help product teams align on strategy, clarify tradeoffs, and connect decisions to execution as organizations scale.

