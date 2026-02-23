Ocean Healthcare Group Expands Physician-Led Stem Cell Therapy as Florida Moves Toward Greater Oversight of Med Spas

When patients seek injectables, infusions, or regenerative treatments, they deserve the same level of medical rigor they would expect in any healthcare setting, and ensuring that happens safely.” — Dr. Vincent Jarvis of Ocean Healthcare Group

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Florida lawmakers consider new legislation aimed at increasing regulatory oversight of medical spas offering prescription-based treatments, Ocean Healthcare Group is reinforcing a medical-first approach to regenerative wellness with the expansion of its physician-led stem cell therapy program, administered exclusively by board-certified physicians using ethically derived sources.The proposed bill, SB 1728, reflects growing statewide concern about the rapid expansion of med spas providing injectables, infusions, and regenerative therapies without consistent clinical standards or direct physician supervision.For Ocean Healthcare Group, these concerns are not new.“Regenerative medicine is powerful, but it is still medicine,” said Dr. Vincent Jarvis, physician at Ocean Healthcare Group. “We’ve seen an explosion of visually appealing wellness spaces offering complex procedures that require true medical expertise. Patient safety must always come before aesthetics or marketing.”A Shift Toward Medical Integrity in a Trend-Driven IndustrySouth Florida has become one of the fastest-growing markets for med spas and aesthetic wellness clinics — many built around luxury environments and lifestyle branding. While these environments can enhance the patient experience, Ocean Healthcare Group believes clinical oversight must remain the foundation.Unlike many facilities operating under spa-like models, Ocean Healthcare Group maintains:Treatments administered only by board-certified physiciansEthically sourced regenerative therapiesComprehensive medical evaluations before treatmentEvidence-informed protocols rooted in clinical medicine“We may not be the most glamorous office — and most true medical practices aren’t — but what patients receive here is real medicine,” said Dr. Jarvis. “There is a growing need to distinguish between medical care and marketing-driven wellness trends.”Ahead of Regulatory ChangeWhile the proposed legislation has not yet taken effect, Ocean Healthcare Group already operates under standards that reflect the bill’s intended direction: physician oversight, responsible handling of prescription therapies, and transparent clinical protocols.The practice views the proposed regulatory framework as a positive step toward protecting patients and elevating industry standards.“When patients seek injectables, infusions, or regenerative treatments, they deserve the same level of medical rigor they would expect in any healthcare setting,” said Dr. Jarvis. “The conversation isn’t about limiting innovation — it’s about ensuring that innovation happens safely.”Navigating a Rapidly Expanding Wellness MarketWith increasing demand for longevity medicine, hormone optimization, and regenerative therapies, patients are often faced with choosing between highly marketed med spa environments and physician-led medical practices.Ocean Healthcare Group encourages patients to ask critical questions:Is a board-certified physician directly overseeing treatment?Are prescription medications administered under medical protocols?Are biologic therapies ethically sourced and medically appropriate?Media AvailabilityDr. Vincent Jarvis is available for interviews and expert commentary on:Implications of proposed Florida legislation affecting med spasSafety considerations in stem cell therapy and injectablesHow patients can evaluate providers in a rapidly expanding wellness marketThe evolution of regenerative medicine in South FloridaAbout Ocean Healthcare GroupOcean Healthcare Group is a physician-led medical practice specializing in regenerative medicine, longevity therapies, and integrative wellness. The practice focuses on delivering medically grounded, ethically responsible treatments designed to optimize long-term health, performance, and quality of life. 2715 E Oakland Park Blvd. #101, Fort Lauderdale, Fl. 33306. We Come To You. 863-MEDSTEM.

