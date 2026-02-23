DHS Provides Update Ahead of Severe Weather Expected to Impact Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern U.S.

Despite the funding lapse, DHS is committed to providing much needed aid to the Americans impacted by this disaster

WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) today provided an update on the winter storm that is forecasted to bring heavy snowfall and strong winds to the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast U.S. Sunday through Monday.

“This weekend, another significant winter storm is forecast to impact the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast U.S. Sunday through Monday. New Jersey to southeastern New England may experience blizzard conditions, with heavy snowfall and strong winds. We are anticipating that coastal areas will experience the highest impacts, with the greatest snowfall totals and strongest wind gusts anticipated. Despite the Democrat shutdown, DHS is working with state and local authorities, and FEMA to coordinate closely with state and local authorities and prepare for this storm” said Secretary Noem, “We ask that you stay home, stay safe, stay warm, and stay off the roads to avoid these adverse weather conditions. For readiness resources, please visit http://ready.gov.”

The storm is expected to take place from Sunday to Monday. Coastal areas are expected to experience the highest impacts, with the greatest snowfall totals and strongest wind gusts expected. Heavy snowfall combined with strong winds may result in blizzard conditions, especially from New Jersey into southeastern New England.

Portions of the Northeast could receive as much as two feet of snow, while areas in the Mid-Atlantic may see accumulations of up to one foot. Wind gusts of up to 70 MPH are possible, potentially causing downed trees and power outages.

Blizzard Warnings have been posted for parts of the New York City metro area. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern coastal states. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for inland areas. These weather statuses go into effect at various times starting Sunday morning. A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect for the National Capital Region starting Sunday afternoon through Monday morning, with possible snow accumulations of up to five inches in some areas.