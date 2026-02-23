CALIFORNIA CALAMITY: Governor Gavin Newsom Pardons Criminal Illegal Alien Convicted for Attempted Murder and Assault with a Firearm

Gavin Newsom’s pardon removed the attempted murderer’s qualifying convictions that made him removable from the U.S.

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today released the following statement after Governor Gavin Newsom pardoned an illegal alien from Cambodia who was convicted for attempted murder and assault with a firearm, criminal convictions which made this illegal alien lose his green card and removable from the U.S.

Following the convictions, he was issued a final order of removal from an Immigration Judge in 2019. Thanks to Governor Newsom’s pardon, this alien may now re-open immigration proceedings rather than be removed from the U.S. and will be able to remain in California communities.

“Governor Newsom pardoning an illegal alien convicted of attempted murder, so he can remain in our country, is absolute INSANITY. These are the criminal illegal aliens he and his sanctuary politicians are protecting. He is putting the lives of all Americans at risk,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Somboon Phaymany lost his green card following his conviction for attempted murder and assault with a firearm. Following the conviction, he was placed in removal proceedings and issued a final order of removal by a judge. Gavin Newsom’s pardon took away this attempted murderer’s qualifying convictions that made him removable from the U.S.”

Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is fighting for the arrest and removal of aliens who commit crimes in American communities. As of February 6, 2026, ICE has 33,179 active detainers for criminal illegal aliens in California’s local, state, and federal prisons. Across the state of California, 4,561 criminal illegal aliens have had detainers not honored and have been RELEASED from jails into California communities since January 20, 2025.

The crimes of these aliens include 31 homicides, 661 assaults, 574 burglaries, 184 robberies, 1,489 dangerous drugs offenses, 379 weapons offenses, and 234 sexual predatory offenses.

Governor Newsom could end this madness and call on every jurisdiction to honor ICE detainers. Instead, he continues to prioritize criminal illegal aliens over the safety of Californians.

Some of the public safety threats released directly from California jails into American communities include:

Hector Grijalba-Sernas, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico arrested for lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14-years-old. On September 24, 2024, ICE lodged an immigration detainer that was not honored and he was released. On May 8, 2025, ICE arrested Grijalba and referred him for prosecution. He is currently in the custody of a federal partner with an active immigration detainer lodged against him.

Xujin An, a criminal illegal alien from China arrested for sexual penetration with force and sexual battery in Westminster, CA. On November 9, 2024, ICE lodged an immigration detainer that was not honored and he was released. On April 15, 2025, ICE arrested An and he remains in custody pending judicial proceedings.

Angel Navarro Camarillo, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico and a member of the notorious La Familia street gang, arrested for a sex offender violation. On November 29, 2024, Navarro Camarillo was arrested by the Fullerton Police Department. An immigration detainer was lodged, and the detainer was not honored and he was released. On July 14, 2025, ICE arrested Navarro Camarillo and removed him from the United States.

Vicente Centeno-Lugo, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, has a history of criminal convictions spanning the past 28 years, including hit-and-run property damage, willful cruelty to a child, possession of controlled substance, evasion of peace officer, obstruction of public officer, taking vehicle without consent, and owning prohibited ammunition. Santa Clara County Jail refused to recognize multiple ICE immigration detainers in recent years and released Centeno back into the same communities he was terrorizing.

Carmelo Corado Hurtado, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, was convicted of first-degree murder, driving under the influence, and second-degree robbery. ICE lodged an immigration detainer that was not honored and he was released. On February 26, 2025, ICE arrested Corado Hurtado and removed him from the United States.

Raphael Arturovich Gevorgyan, a criminal illegal alien from Armenia and member of the notorious Armenian Power gang, convicted of voluntary manslaughter, assault with deadly weapon, tampering with vehicle, receiving stolen property, and grand theft. On November 11, 2025, Gevorgyan was arrested by the Burbank Police Department for obstructing police. ICE lodged an immigration detainer that was not honored and he was released. On November 12, 2025, ICE arrested Gevorgyan where he remains in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

Victor Hernandez-Jiron, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, arrested for attempted murder, inflicting corporal injury on spouse, assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury, false imprisonment, and threats to commit a crime resulting in death or great bodily injury. ICE issued an immigration detainer that was not honored and he was released. On November 17, 2025, ICE officers apprehended Hernandez-Jiron where he remains in ICE custody pending judicial proceedings.

Monica Gonzalez-Riedel, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, arrested for willful cruelty to child and assault with deadly weapon using force causing possible great bodily injury. On March 1, 2025, ICE encountered Gonzalez after she was booked into the San Diego Sheriff’s Office. ICE lodged an immigration detainer, which was rejected by local police, who then released Gonzalez back into the community.

Sara Hassanzadeh, a criminal illegal alien from Iran, arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery on an ex-spouse. On September 8, 2025, Hassanzadeh was booked into the San Diego Sheriff’s Office. ICE lodged an immigration detainer, which local authorities rejected and released Hassanzadeh back into the community.

Elvin Joel Centeno Verde, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras convicted of obstruction of police and arrested multiple times within the past five years for drug trafficking and drug sales. ICE lodged an immigration detainer that was not honored and he was released. On October 27, 2025, ICE apprehended Centeno and removed him from the United States.

