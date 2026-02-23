City University of Seattle announces Workforce Relaunch Program to Support Recently Laid-Off Washington Workers

Including Those Impacted by recent layoffs including Amazon, those in Healthcare, Expedia, T-Mobile, and more.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- City University of Seattle (CityU) today announced its Workforce Relaunch Program, a statewide education and career transition initiative designed to support Washington residents who have recently experienced layoffs — including workers impacted by the recent announcement that approximately 16,000 corporate roles at Amazon will be eliminated as part of organizational restructuring.The Workforce Relaunch Program provides accelerated credentials, flexible degree pathways, and structured career transition support. The program also connects eligible participants to public workforce funding and services available through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA), helping displaced workers return to employment faster and with updated, market-aligned skills.Program SnapshotWho It Serves● Recently laid-off and dislocated Washington workers impacted by large-scale corporate layoffs in the tech and healthcare industries● Employees impacted by large-scale corporate layoffs, including those at Amazon● Mid-career professionals seeking a certificate or upskilling○ Bachelor’s, Master’s and Doctoral degree programs● Adults returning to school for career-focused credentialsWhat It Provides● Short-term certificates and applied degree pathways● Business, technology, project management, and leadership tracks● Flexible online and evening formats● Prior learning and experience credit review● Discounts available for those who qualifyWhen● Rolling enrollment beginning [April 2026]● Fast-start program tracks availableWhy This Matters NowRecent regional large-scale layoffs — including Amazon’s announced reduction of approximately 16,000 corporate roles — are creating immediate workforce transition needs across Washington state. Displaced workers often need rapid access to credentials and funding support. The Workforce Relaunch Program is designed as a direct response: fast, flexible, career-aligned, and funding-connected.WIOA Funding and Worker BenefitsEligible participants may qualify for Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) support, which can include tuition and training funding for approved programs, no-cost career and job search services, skills and interest assessments, rapid retraining and re-employment support, and priority services for dislocated workers. CityU advisors assist participants in connecting with workforce funding partners for a personalized review of potential options.How to Get StartedRecently impacted workers are encouraged to schedule a no-cost Workforce Relaunch advising session to review eligibility, funding options, and the fastest-path credentials.Learn more: https://www.cityu.edu/cityu-workforce-relaunch-program About City University of SeattleCity University of Seattle is an accredited, nonprofit university dedicated to providing career-relevant education for busy professionals, adult learners, and those connected to military service. Since 1973, CityU has reimagined higher education in the Pacific Northwest and around the world, with more than 20 years of leadership in online learning.Recognized as a Top 10 educator of adults nationwide, CityU offers over 65 degree and certificate programs in business, education, health and social sciences, and technology. Students benefit from flexible online and on-site options, practitioner faculty, and a strong professional network that includes employers such as Amazon, Boeing, Microsoft, Starbucks, and Google.

